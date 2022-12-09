Will Anderson Jr. Wins Chuck Bednarik Award

For the third time this week, Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is coming home with a major individual award in college football.

Anderson was announced as the winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award Thursday night during the College Football Awards show on ESPN.

The Bednarik award goes to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club. Anderson becomes the third Crimson Tide player to win the award, joining Johnathan Allen in 2016 and Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2017.

Monday night, Anderson won the Nagurski trophy for the second year in a row. It also goes to the best defensive player in college football, but is awarded by the Football Writers Association of America. Wednesday, he won the Lombardi award, which is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi. He was also tabbed the SEC defensive player of the year.

This season, Anderson finished with 51 tackles which included 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He led the SEC in both sacks and tackles for loss.

The outside linebacker is only a junior, but is draft eligible. During the awards show Thursday night, Anderson said he has not yet made a decision whether or not he will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State for the Crimson Tide.

