Will Tua Tagovailoa Start NFL Week One?

The Miami Dolphins wasted no time in selecting Tua Tagovailoa in this year's NFL draft.

It ended months of speculation about the Alabama's quarterback's future, only to be replaced by numerous other questions.

Will he have the equivalent of a redshirt season?

Will veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick be on the final roster?

How likely is it that Tagovailoa starts Week 1 of the upcoming season?

SI's fantasy and gambling analyst Jaime Eisner and Dolphins team reporter Alain Poupart predict when they expect to see Tua under center in an NFL game.

Meanwhile, here are numerous post-draft odds from BetOnline:

First Pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence 1/4

Justin Fields 5/1

Penei Sewell 12/1

Gregory Rousseau 18/1

Ja’Marr Chase 20/1

Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Joe Burrow 5/2

Tua Tagovailoa 8/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9/1

Jonathan Taylor 9/1

D'Andre Swift 12/1

Jerry Jeudy 12/1

Justin Herbert 12/1

Ceedee Lamb 14/1

J.K. Dobbins 16/1

Henry Ruggs III 18/1

Cam Akers 20/1

Zack Moss 20/1

Denzel Mims 22/1

Tee Higgins 22/1

Jalen Reagor 28/1

Justin Jefferson 28/1

K.J Hamler 28/1

Laviska Shenault Jr. 28/1

Brandon Aiyuk 33/1

Jordan Love 33/1

Joshua Kelly 33/1

Lamical Perine 33/1

Chase Claypool 40/1

K.J Hill 40/1

Michael Pittman Jr. 40/1

Tyler Johnson 40/1

A.J. Dillon 50/1

Jacob Eason 50/1

Jalen Hurts 50/1

Jauan Jennings 50/1

Jake Fromm 66/1

Anthony Gordon 80/1

Antonio Gandy-Golden 80/1

Donovan Peoples-Jones 80/1

Gabriel Davis 80/1

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 80/1

Adam Trautman 100/1

Antonio Gibson 100/1

Brycen Hopkins 100/1

Cole Kmet 100/1

Harrison Bryant 100/1

Hunter Bryant 100/1

John Hightower 100/1

Mekhi Becton 100/1

Van Jefferson 100/1

Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Chase Young 5/1

Isaiah Simmons 8/1

Kenneth Murray 14/1

Patrick Queen 14/1

A.J. Epenesa 20/1

Jeff Okudah 20/1

Xavier McKinney 22/1

Akeem Davis-Gaither 25/1

Ashtyn Davis 25/1

CJ Henderson 25/1

Curtis Weaver 25/1

Derrick Brown 25/1

Grant Delpit 25/1

Javon Kinlaw 25/1

Jordan Elliot 25/1

Julian Okwara 25/1

Kristian Fulton 25/1

Trevon Diggs 25/1

Troy Dye 25/1

Willie Gay Jr. 25/1

Jaylon Johnson 28/1

K'Lavon Chaisson 28/1

Marlon Davidson 28/1

Zack Baun 28/1

A.J. Terrell 33/1

Darrell Taylor 33/1

Geno Stone 33/1

Jeff Gladney 33/1

Josh Uche 33/1

Kyle Dugger 33/1

Malik Harrison 33/1

Terrell Lewis 33/1

Yetur Gross-Matos 33/1

Davion Taylor 40/1

Logan Wilson 40/1

Anfernee Jennings 50/1

Antoine Winfield Jr. 50/1

Bradlee Anae 50/1

Bryce Hall 50/1

Cam Brown 50/1

Kenny Willekes 50/1

Nevilled Gallimore 50/1

Ross Blacklock 50/1

Terrell Burgess 50/1

Cameron Dantzier 66/1

Justin Madubuike 66/1

K'Von Wallace 66/1

Trevis Gipson 80/1

Davon Hamilton 100/1

Jalen Elliott 100/1

Julian Blackmon 100/1

Markus Bailey 100/1

Raekwon Davis 100/1

Troy Pride Jr. 100/1

Alohi Gilman 150/1

David Woodward 150/1

Henry Ruggs III - Total Receiving Yards

Over/Under 800

Will Jalen Hurts Start a Regular Season Game?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Jerry Jeudy - Total Receiving Yards

Over/Under 900

Tua Tagovailoa - Total Passing Yards

Over/Under 3200

***Note: Must start first game of regular season for action.

Tua Tagovailoa - Total Passing TD

Over/Under 22½

***Note: Must start first game of regular season for action.

Tua Tagovailoa - Total Interceptions

Over/Under 15½

***Note: Must start first game of regular season for action.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV 2021

Team; Odds before draft; Current Odds

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1 13/2

Baltimore Ravens 8/1 7/1

San Francisco 49ers 7/1 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1 12/1

New Orleans Saints 16/1 14/1

Dallas Cowboys 16/1 18/1

New England Patriots 9/1 25/1

Philadelphia Eagles 18/1 25/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20/1 25/1

Seattle Seahawks 25/1 25/1

Buffalo Bills 40/1 28/1

Green Bay Packers 18/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1 33/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1 33/1

Cleveland Browns 33/1 40/1

Tennessee Titans 25/1 40/1

Arizona Cardinals 80/1 50/1

Atlanta Falcons 33/1 50/1

Chicago Bears 33/1 50/1

Denver Broncos 50/1 50/1

Houston Texans 33/1 50/1

Los Angeles Chargers 22/1 50/1

Los Angeles Rams 25/1 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 40/1 66/1

Miami Dolphins 100/1 80/1

Detroit Lions 66/1 100/1

New York Jets 66/1 100/1

Carolina Panthers 66/1 150/1

Washington Redskins 100/1 200/1

Cincinnati Bengals 80/1 250/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 80/1 250/1

New York Giants 66/1 250/1