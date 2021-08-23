Windham Wrap-up: Nick Saban’s Vaccination Push Gives Alabama a Competitive Advantage

Coaches like Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban have set their teams up to be at a competitive advantage with high vaccination rates.

Multiple reports surfaced on Friday that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 and would be entering a quarantine period for 10 days. Back at SEC Media Days in July, Harsin would not answer whether or not he was vaccinated and called it a personal choice.

And it is a personal choice every person gets to make in this country, but as a public figure and the head coach of an SEC football program, that personal choice can have far-reaching consequences, including the forfeiture of games.

During the 2020 season, if a team did not have enough players available because of COVID protocols, the schools involved and the conference would do everything possible to try and get the game rescheduled. In 2021, if a team does not have enough student athletes to play, the team may be forced to forfeit.

While other coaches have wavered, Nick Saban has not. Whether that was releasing a mask-wearing PSA back in May of 2020, or leading his program to a 99% vaccination rate, Saban has been consistent in doing things for the betterment of his program on and off the field.

Another coach who has put his team in the best position for the 2021 season is former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He was able to get his entire program to a 100% vaccination rate which includes players, coaches and support staff.

Both these coaches, among many others, have put their teams in a position of competitive advantage. While some cities, schools and campuses, including the University of Alabama, have put mask mandates back in place, a team with a 85% vaccination rate within the SEC does not have to weak masks in team facilities (unless otherwise mandates) or undergo regular COVID testing like they did in 2020.

So because teams like Alabama and Ole Miss are well beyond the 85% vaccination mark, those players will not be tested daily, significantly lowering the odds of a game-altering outbreak among a team.

Whether you agree or not with vaccines, mandates or testing that's besides the point when it comes to a football perspective. The rules are what they are in the Southeastern Conference when it comes to COVID. By getting 99% of the program vaccinated, Saban and the Alabama football team have done everything possible to put themselves in the best position off the field to play a complete season in 2021.