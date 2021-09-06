Windham Wrap-up: Welcome Back College Football

Week one of the sport gave us just what college fans needed and everything we missed in 2020.

Whether it’s defense slugfests, offensive shootouts, upsets, blow outs or close games that you enjoy, week one had it all and college football is back.

Even though there were a few "week zero" games the week before, things really got kicked off across the country with games on Thursday night. Ohio State and Minnesota started the weekend off with an exciting game Thursday in which the Gophers looked at times like they might pull off the upset, but the No. 4 Buckeyes eventually came out on top.

On Friday, Virginia Tech did pull off the upset over No. 10 North Carolina, and then by Saturday we had a full slate of games throughout the day.

The headlining game of the weekend was the top-five matchup between Georgia and Clemson. Here was your defensive slugfest as neither team scored an offensive touchdown with the Bulldogs winning 10-3.

Alabama rolled right over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, and there is plenty of reading you can do around the site on this holiday to catch up on any coverage you may have missed from Atlanta.

One of the best things about the opening weekend of college football is that the games don't stop on Saturday. Since the NFL has not started yet, we still get more college football on Sunday and Ole Miss and Louisville will wrap things up for week one on Monday night for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game part two.

Sunday night's game was a special one with the emerging storyline of the return of Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton. The former UCF QB suffered a horrific leg injury, Milton played in a game for the first time in three years and almost led the Seminoles to an upset of No. 9 Notre Dame.

In the end, the fairytale story wasn't to be as the Florida State kicker missed his attempt in overtime, and Notre Dame won 41-38 in extra time.

College football brings people together, and it was great to see the bands back in the stands, cheerleaders on the field, full stadiums and exciting non-conference matchups this weekend, all things we missed in 2020.

The best part of all is that this is just the beginning. We still have three months of college football ahead of us, and I am excited to keep bringing you coverage all fall long.