Alabama Takes Home Third-Straight Win After Defeating Bethune-Cookman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis assisted on 13 of Alabama's 17 fourth-quarter points as the Crimson Tide women's basketball team pulled out a 60-49 victory over Bethune-Cookman during the annual 5th Grade Fastbreak Game on Tuesday morning.

Lewis had a game-high of 17 points to coincide her five rebounds, four steals, and four assists at Coleman Coliseum. The junior also shot 9-of-10 at the free-throw line as Alabama, improved to 8-3 on the season.

"I thought it (the crowd) was chaotic and I thought at times we were chaotic,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry. “I'm just so thankful for all of these 5th-graders who came out. I thought our kids showed a lot of toughness down the stretch and a lot of character, and I hope they'll take that away from today. I'm proud of how our kids finished the game, coming off of a Carolina win, having one day to prepare, and knowing we don't have Ariyah,(Copeland) and knowing we don't have Shelby (Gibson). I just thought our kids found a way to win.”

“It wasn't pretty at times, but our point guard took over. She (Jordan Lewis) made some big baskets. I got on her at halftime because I didn't like her first half and boy did she take over in the second and make big plays. Jordan showed a lot of character and I think that I can just appreciate her because her and De'Sha (Benjamin) really carried us today in the second half."

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin claimed her second double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. She also set a career high in free throws, making nine out of 12 attempts.

Senior Ashley Knight put eight points on the board along with seven rebounds. Knight also added to her total with five swats, bringing her career total to 193.

The Crimson Tide shot 72 percent from the free-throw line in addition to leading for almost the entire game.

The first quarter started with junior Jasmine Walker adding three points to a 2-0 lead. Bethune-Cookman put up its first point with five minutes left in the first quarter, making the score 5-1.

As the game continued, The Crimson Tide broke away from the 7-7 lead after senior Cierra Johnson made a two-point shot. Alabama took the lead at the end of the first quarter 12-11.

Bethune-Cookman took the lead at the start of the second quarter 13-12. Lewis made two consecutive free throws, which gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Senior Amber Richardson also made two free throws, which made the score 29-20 at the half.

Sophomore Megan Abram helped Alabama with a mini 4-0 run to mark the beginning of the third quarter. The Wildcats later trimmed down the lead to 37-33 with over two minutes to go. The Crimson Tide closed the third quarter 42-35.

Bethune-Cookman (6-3) cut the lead 44-40 with 4:45 left to go in the fourth quarter. Lewis responded with nine consecutive points, which pushed Alabama to 53-40 with 2:04 on the clock. Alabama maintained the lead until the end of the game.

Alabama will play Radford on Friday night for $1 night. Tipoff is set to 7 p.m. CT.