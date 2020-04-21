2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebackers

Even though they essentially played the same position, Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings are very different types of outside linebackers at the next level.

Lewis is more twitch and speed, while Jennings is more solid in setting an edge and less burst.

The good news is that they both have length, which is always a good thing in the NFL.

The bad news is that the off-ball linebacker position is stacked this year with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons leading the pack. That means their draft stock will be a little lower than usual.

SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the off-ball linebacker position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hanson has Lewis rated the No. 45 prospect on his final Big Board, which should translate into a second-round selection. He has first-round talent, but missing almost two full years due to injuries raises some red flags.

Hanson wrote: "Missing virtually all of 2017 (elbow) and 2018 (ACL), Lewis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and had a team-high 16 QB hurries in 2019. Even though he's a little raw in his development given the amount of time he has missed, Lewis has explosive burst off the edge, tremendous length and plenty of upside as he continues to develop."

Jennings is considered a bit of a sleeper pick, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. even talked about him during his Kiper's Sleepers podcast.

“Anfernee Jennings is a smart football player,” Kiper said. “He’s got dual versatility. He’s 256 pounds. Decent arm length. But he was just highly productive. And he smells out plays. He’s got really good diagnostic ability. I think as maybe a fourth- or fifth-round guy, Jennings will be a nice pickup.”

Last season, Jennings led Alabama with eight sacks, to go with 83 tackles. Over the last two years he had 25.5 tackles for a loss and four turnovers.

Should Jennings end up in a defensive system he can thrive, like Seattle, he could have a long NFL career.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Alabama has an extremely rich history at the position and was recently named the modern Linebacker U by Sports Illustrated. If they're both selected it'll be the sixth time since 2010 that the Crimson Tide had at least two linebackers drafted.

Alabama Linebackers Selected in Draft

(Since 1967 unless otherwise noted)

Year, Round, Pick, Overall, Player, Team, Position

2019 4 13 115 Christian Miller, Panthers

2019 5 17 155 Mack Wilson, Browns

2018 1 22 22 Rashaan Evans, Titans

2018 6 23 197 Shaun Dion Hamilton, Redskins

2017 1 31 31 Reuben Foster, 49ers

2017 2 17 49 Ryan Anderson, Redskins

2017 3 14 78 Tim Williams, Ravens

2016 2 10 41 Reggie Ragland, Bills

2015 7 36 253 Xzavier Dickson, Patriots

2014 1 17 17 C.J. Mosley, Ravens

2013 4 2 99 Nico Johnson, Chiefs

2012 1 25 25 Dont'a Hightower, Patriots

2012 2 3 35 Courtney Upshaw, Ravens

2010 1 8 8 Rolando McClain, Raiders

2010 7 40 247 Brandon Deaderick, Patriots

2006 2 1 33 DeMeco Ryans, Texans

2005 7 21 235 Cornelius Wortham, Seahawks

2004 7 21 222 Derrick Pope, Dolphins

2002 3 4 69 Saleem Rasheed, 49ers

1997 1 20 20 Dwayne Rudd, Vikings

1997 7 35 236 Ralph Staten, Ravens

1994 7 26 220 Lemanski Hall, Oilers

1993 3 6 62 Antonio London, Lions

1993 6 23 163 Derrick Oden, Eagles

1990 1 4 4 Keith McCants, Buccaneers

1989 1 4 4 Derrick Thomas, Chiefs

1989 5 24 136 Greg Gilbert, Bears

1989 7 21 188 George Bethune, Rams

1988 8 1 194 Phillip Brown, Falcons

1987 1 2 2 Cornelius Bennett, Colts

1987 9 6 229 Wayne Davis, Cardinals

1983 12 2 309 Robbie Jones, Giants

1982 8 15 210 Thomas Boyd, Packers

1981 1 5 5 E.J. Junior, Cardinals

1980 6 25 163 Wayne Hamilton, Chargers

1979 1 6 6 Barry Krauss, Colts

1979 7 19 184 Rich Wingo, Packers

1977 6 20 159 Paul Harris, Steelers

1976 5 7 131 Woodrow Lowe, Chargers

1973 7 18 174 John Mitchell, 49ers

1972 15 22 386 Robin Parkhouse, Colts

1969 10 26 260 Mike Hall, Jets

1969 16 22 412 William Davis, Raiders

1967 9 19 230 Cecil Dowdy, Browns

1963 1 6 6 Lee Roy Jordan, Cowboys

This is the third story in a position preview series on the 2020 NFL Draft.

• Cornerbacks

• Safeties