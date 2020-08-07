Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

When the NFL took stock of team rosters during Kickoff Weekend last year, which is the only time it does a league-wide snapshot in terms of personnel as everything is fluid the rest of the year, Alabama had a the most players.

It wasn't close, either. The Crimson Tide led by a wide margin.

But it especially dominated at a few positions.

For example, there were six former Crimson Tide running backs on active rosters.

There were also six defensive tackles.

Alabama had 10 former linebackers in the league, and 13 defensive backs.

That was the most of any school among those position groups.

The only college program that had the most players at more than one position group was Florida, with four centers and was tied with Oklahoma for the most offensive tackles with five.

Meanwhile, during this past offseason, Sports Illustrated did its Position U series,

It crunched a decade’s worth of data, based mostly on the draft and performance in the NFL, to find out which school has the right to brand itself the best at that position.

Not only did it call Alabama Running Back U, but Linebacker U and Defensive Line U as well.

It came in second for DBU. However, if the defensive backs were split into cornerbacks and safeties, the Crimson Tide would have been Safety U.

It was fourth for WRU and OLU, but remember that Alabama had a tackle selected 10th overall this year, and two wide receivers in the top 15 of the 2020 NFL Draft.