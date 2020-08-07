Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Christopher Walsh

When the NFL took stock of team rosters during Kickoff Weekend last year, which is the only time it does a league-wide snapshot in terms of personnel as everything is fluid the rest of the year, Alabama had a the most players.

It wasn't close, either. The Crimson Tide led by a wide margin. 

But it especially dominated at a few positions. 

For example, there were six former Crimson Tide running backs on active rosters. 

There were also six defensive tackles. 

Alabama had 10 former linebackers in the league, and 13 defensive backs. 

That was the most of any school among those position groups.  

The only college program that had the most players at more than one position group was Florida, with four centers and was tied with Oklahoma for the most offensive tackles with five.  

Meanwhile, during this past offseason, Sports Illustrated did its Position U series, 

It crunched a decade’s worth of data, based mostly on the draft and performance in the NFL, to find out which school has the right to brand itself the best at that position. 

Not only did it call Alabama Running Back U, but Linebacker U and Defensive Line U as well.

It came in second for DBU. However, if the defensive backs were split into cornerbacks and safeties, the Crimson Tide would have been Safety U. 

It was fourth for WRU and OLU, but remember that Alabama had a tackle selected 10th overall this year, and two wide receivers in the top 15 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Really with my Seahawks had more Alabama players. They might actually get further in the playoffs.

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Rocketman

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

SEC Announces COVID-19 Medical Protocols

The conference announced its list of new rules regarding the coronavirus on Friday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Recruiting Roundup with John Garcia Jr.

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

All Things CW: Safety, Not Money, will Eventually Decide Fate of 2020 College Football Season

Even though money has been the driving force to try and play college football this fall, it won't happen as long as the safety of players and coaches remains is in doubt

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 S Kaine Williams

Kaine Williams looks to become the next Crimson Tide legend from the Bayou State

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football Ranked No.3 in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide received four first-place votes

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Paving the Way: Cecil Ingram and Alabama Golf Saw Success Long Before Justin Thomas

Former Alabama golfer Cecil Ingram reflects on his time at Alabama as well as reacts to new PGA Tour world No. 1

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Notre Dame, 1973

The first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish was in a national championship game decided by one point

J. Bank

by

TylerMartin

Miami Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

The former Alabama standout was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft

Tyler Martin