Alabama in the NFL: Baltimore Ravens Release OT Andre Smith

The former Alabama lineman and 13-year NFL veteran was released Monday afternoon in the latest round of Ravens preseason roster cuts.

With the beginning of a new week of training camp came more roster moves across the NFL, and this time it was the Baltimore Ravens announcing Monday the release of offensive tackle Andre Smith.

Smith is now a free agent as the NFL regular season begins September 9. He last played in 2019 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, starting five of six games before missing the remainder of that season due to injury.

He then missed all of 2020 after signing to Baltimore in January and opting out in the summer.

Prior to 2019, Smith's eleventh and last season with the Bengals, he played eight games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, four games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, and, in all, started 86 games for Cincinnati since being drafted by the NFC North team with the sixth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

A three-year player at Alabama from 2006-2008, the right tackle was a two-time first team All-SEC selection and an All-American during the 2008 season for the Crimson Tide. The Birmingham, Alabama native also won the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation's top offensive lineman or linebacker, his junior year.

Smith played in 38 of 39 games while in college, including every game for the Crimson Tide in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The top-ten draft pick was the first Alabama offensive lineman to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Chris Samuels of 2000.

In 12 seasons in the NFL, Smith has accounted for 98 starts in 116 appearances.