Alabama in the NFL: DL Jonathan Allen Signs Four-Year Contract Extension with Washington

After four seasons in the NFL, the former Alabama defensive lineman signs a deal that keeps him in the NFC East.

On Monday afternoon, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen signed a four-year $72 million contract extension with the Washington Football Team.

After a standout career as a member of the Crimson Tide defense, Allen was drafted by Washington with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Allen finished the season with 63 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in his fourth campaign for the reigning NFC Champions.

Since entering the NFL as a first round pick in 2017, it was arguably Allen's second-best season, aside from 2018 and 2019, when he accounted for 61 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, then followed it in his third campaign with 68 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks.

In his four years at Alabama, Allen was named to the All-SEC First Team twice and earned unanimous first team All-American honors as a senior in 2016.

He finished his college career ranked second all-time in Crimson Tide history for sacks with 28.5, trailing only Derrick Thomas, who went on to be selected to both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As a senior, Allen was awarded the Bronco Nagurski Trophy for best defensive player in college football. He also won the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation's top defender as selected by the Maxwell Football Club.

Allen finished seventh in voting for the Heisman Trophy during the 2016 season.

He was one of four former Alabama players on the 2020 roster of the WFT, including safety Landon Collins, wide receiver Cam Sims, and defensive lineman Daron Payne.