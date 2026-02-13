Alabama WBB Visits Cancer Center Ahead of Power of Pink Game: Roll Call

It is Power of Pink weekend in Tuscaloosa with Alabama gymnastics' pink meet on Friday against Arkansas. Men's basketball's home game against South Carolina on Saturday is branded as the Power of Pink game, and women's basketball will be wearing pink on Sunday at home against Oklahoma with pink lights outside of Coleman Coliseum throughout the weekend.

Ahead of the game, the Alabama women's basketball team took time to visit with cancer patients in Tuscaloosa at the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center last week.

"What a nice surprise today to have University of Alabama ladies basketball team come by the cancer center," one paitent said in a video released by the team. "We appreciate the cancer center so much, and we love Alabama basketball. Roll Tide."

Because of the Power of Pink initiative started by former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, there is a fund at DCH in Tuscaloosa that allows patients to get screened for breast cancer for free if they do not have the funds or insurance to do so on their own.

Sophomore safety Ivan Taylor, freshman quarterback Tayden Kaawa and freshman running back Trae'shawn Brown were named the student athletes of the week by Alabama football.

Getting to play in front of a hometown crowd, former Alabama basketball player Alex Reese helped lead his team, the Rip City Remix, to a 141-103 win over the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday night. Reese had a double double with 18 points and 11 rebounds along with two assists and three steals.

Sweet home Alabama 🏡🫂

Former Alabama gymnastics head coach Sarah Patterson joined BamaCentral's "Crimson Flame Podcast" this week to discuss all things Power of Pink.

On the newest episode of Crimson Flame, we're talking all things pink with the queen of Power of Pink @UACoachSarah as @BamaGymnastics prepares for the 2026 Power of Pink meet against Arkansas.



Spotify: https://t.co/hMEMg0JKfu

YouTube: https://t.co/ZsxlcCpKOZ pic.twitter.com/nJZXcymDA6 — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) February 12, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and field at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tennessee, All day

Track and field at David Hemery Valentine Invite, Boston, All day

Track and field at Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson, South Carolina, All day

Women's tennis vs. Colorado, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. Washington State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 4 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball vs. Purdue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 4 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball vs. Liberty, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

204 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” Ray Perkins

We'll leave you with this...

"It's amazing to see from a local to national scale, the impact we can have by wearing pink on Sunday."

"It's amazing to see from a local to national scale, the impact we can have by wearing pink on Sunday."

- @CoachCurry on Power of Pink and #Play4Kay for @AlabamaWBB.

