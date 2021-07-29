Sports Illustrated home
Alabama in the NFL: Five Former Crimson Tide Players on Non-Football Injury Lists

As 2021 NFL Training Camp begins across the league, there are a handful of former Alabama players who are being held out of action.
Author:
Publish date:

Every NFL team has begun its preparation for the 2021 season, and training camps across the league are underway. Rookies reported to camp first, as usual, with veteran players all arriving as of a couple days ago.

For the most part anyways. 

That said, former Alabama players are among those who have reported to preseason practice, though five of which are named on their team's non-football injury list.

Cornerback Anthony Averett of the Baltimore Ravens, safety Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears, running back Kenyan Drake of the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Reggie Ragland of the New York Giants, and center Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles are those listed on the NFI list.

At the moment, though, each of the five former Crimson Tide players are listed as active for their respective teams. 

Dickerson, who signed a contract just days ago, is the only rookie of the five players, with the other four all having at least three years experience in the NFL.

In Averett's case, he hasn't passed the Ravens' conditioning test in order to participate. Jackson, the fifth-year defensive back, suffered a pulled hamstring in a recent workout. 

It's unclear, however, what's keeping Drake out of action, as is the case with the recently-signed Giant, Ragland.

Dickerson, meanwhile, suffered a torn ACL in the 2020 SEC Championship to Florida, his last start for Alabama, and is still recovering from the knee surgery. 

The NFL's preseason games begin August 5, with former Crimson Tide star and rookie running back Najee Harris debuting for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup to the Dallas Cowboys. 

