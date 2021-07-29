Alabama in the NFL: OL DJ Fluker Undergoes Knee Surgery, Dolphins Place Him on PUP List

The former offensive lineman of the Crimson Tide signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but is unable to perform as training camp begins.

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins placed veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on the team's Physically Unable to Perform List as 2021 NFL Training Camp begins.

Fluker, the former Alabama lineman, underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Twitter.

According to reports, the operation is expected to keep him sidelined for the next three-to-four weeks.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Fluker was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft after playing for the Crimson Tide from 2009-13, where he was part of three Alabama teams that captured the BCS National Championship.

Since entering the league eight seasons ago, the veteran lineman has played for the Chargers (2013-16), the New York Giants (2017), the Seattle Seahawks (2018-19), and the Baltimore Ravens (2020).

He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2013. Since then, though, after bouncing around the league, Fluker has only started 16 games twice, in 2014 and 2016 with the Chargers and Giants, respectively.

While at Alabama, Fluker was a first team All-SEC member in 2011, the second of the Crimson Tide's two national titles during his college career, and a second team All-American after redshirting in 2009 as a freshman.

Fluker is one of three notable former Alabama players now with the Dolphins, including second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, both of which, like Fluker, were first round draft picks of their respective years.

The Dolphins began preseason preparation in training camp from Miami already, with open practices to the public beginning July 31.