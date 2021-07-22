Dallas Cowboys Placing Amari Cooper on PUP List Prior to Training Camp

Sports Illustrated home
Alabama in the NFL: Dallas Cowboys Placing WR Amari Cooper on PUP List

The former Alabama receiver is reported to be out of action as he enters year three in Dallas
On Wednesday, it was reported the Dallas Cowboys are placing wide receiver Amari Cooper on the team's PUP list prior to the start of 2021 NFL Training Camp, per ESPN.

Cooper is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list after dealing with an ankle injury earlier this offseason, one that appears to still be affecting the four-time Pro Bowl wideout. 

It is unclear how long he is expected to be listed  as PUP.

The Miami, Fla., native enters year three with Dallas after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders before the franchise relocated to Las Vegas, Nev. 

In the 2020 season with the Cowboys, Cooper played in all 16 games and registered 92 receptions for 1,114 yards, and five touchdowns. 

In what's now year seven of his NFL career, the former Alabama receiver has amassed over six thousand total receiving yards and scored 38 touchdowns. 

He was drafted with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft after playing three years for the Crimson Tide (2012-14), and after leading the SEC in receiving touchdowns with 16 in 2014.

Until 2020 Heisman Trophy Winner DeVonta Smith surpassed Cooper last season, he ranked second all-time in the SEC in receiving yards with 3,463. 

Cooper was also tied for first all-time in receiving touchdowns in the SEC until the 2020 season. 

With the Cowboys beginning training camp July 21, the team has not officially announced any expected date of return for the leading receiver in Dallas, and he is one of six players the franchises listed on the PUP list. 

