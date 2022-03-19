Carolina Panthers Announce Signing Offensive Lineman Bradley Bozeman
Another former Alabama players has left the Baltimore Ravens as the Carolina Panthers announced signing free-agent offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman to a one-year deal on Friday.
Terms of the agreement have not been made public yet.
Bozeman was one of the top centers on the open market. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s displayed steady improvement in each of his four NFL seasons, having recorded a 56.1 overall grade in 2018, a 63.4 in 2019, a 64.3 in 2020 and a 73.3 in 2021.
The 27-year-old started all 17 games in the middle of Baltimore’s line in 2021. He was charged with just 21 pressures over 718 pass-blocking snaps, with three of those coming as sacks.
Although the Ravens used be known for their former Crimson Tide players when Ozzie Newsome was the general manager, that's no longer the case. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a first-round selection as the 16th overall-pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is now the lone Alabama on roster.
Defensive back Anthony Averett signed with the Raiders earlier this week.
Newsome is listed as the Ravens' executive vice president of player personnel.
Bozeman is being penciled in as the starting center with the Panthers, but could obviously play guard as well as he was a two-year starter on the left side for Baltimore.
Also on the Carolina roster are former Crimson Tide guard Deonte Brown and long-snapper Thomas Fletcher.
Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. he was the team's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee both in 2020 and 2021.
Former Alabama Players in Free Agency
Anthony Averett
CB, Baltimore Ravens
Landed one-year deal for $4.5 million with Raiders
Bradley Bozeman
G/C Baltimore Ravens
Signing one-year deal with Panthers
Landon Collins
S, Washington Commanders
Rashaan Evans
LB, Tennessee Titans
Shaun Dion Hamilton
LB, Detroit Lions
Staying with Lions, one-year deal for $1.03 million.
Ronnie Harrison
S, Cleveland Browns
J.C. Hassenauer
OL, Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers extended one-year, exclusive-rights tender for $895,000.
Dont'a Hightower
LB, New England Patriots
O.J. Howard
TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Signed one-year, $3.5 million deal with Bills
Kareem Jackson
S, Denver Broncos
AJ McCarron
QB, Atlanta Falcons
Reggie Ragland
LB, New York Giants
Jarran Reed
DL, Kansas City Chiefs
Cam Sims
WR, Washington Commanders
Agreed to one-year, $3 million deal to stay with Washington
Levi Wallace
CB, Buffalo Bills
Signed with Steelers, two-year deal for $8 million