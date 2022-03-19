Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Announce Signing Offensive Lineman Bradley Bozeman

In a major departure from recent years, the Baltimore Ravens are down to just one former Crimson Tide player on the roster.

Another former Alabama players has left the Baltimore Ravens as the Carolina Panthers announced signing free-agent offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman to a one-year deal on Friday. 

Terms of the agreement have not been made public yet. 

Bozeman was one of the top centers on the open market. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s displayed steady improvement in each of his four NFL seasons, having recorded a 56.1 overall grade in 2018, a 63.4 in 2019, a 64.3 in 2020 and a 73.3 in 2021.

The 27-year-old started all 17 games in the middle of Baltimore’s line in 2021. He was charged with just 21 pressures over 718 pass-blocking snaps, with three of those coming as sacks.

Although the Ravens used be known for their former Crimson Tide players when Ozzie Newsome was the general manager, that's no longer the case. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a first-round selection as the 16th overall-pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is now the lone Alabama on roster. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defensive back Anthony Averett signed with the Raiders earlier this week.

Newsome is listed as the Ravens' executive vice president of player personnel. 

Bozeman is being penciled in as the starting center with the Panthers, but could obviously play guard as well as he was a two-year starter on the left side for Baltimore.

Also on the Carolina roster are former Crimson Tide guard Deonte Brown and long-snapper Thomas Fletcher. 

Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. he was the team's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee both in 2020 and 2021. 

Former Alabama Players in Free Agency

Anthony Averett

Anthony Averette

CB, Baltimore Ravens

Landed one-year deal for $4.5 million with Raiders

Bradley Bozeman

bradley bozeman

G/C Baltimore Ravens

Signing one-year deal with Panthers

Landon Collins

Landon Collins, Washington

S, Washington Commanders 

Rashaan Evans

Rashaan Evans

LB, Tennessee Titans

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Shaun Dion Hamilton (50)

LB, Detroit Lions

Staying with Lions, one-year deal for $1.03 million.

Ronnie Harrison

Ronnie Harrison

S, Cleveland Browns

J.C. Hassenauer

J.C. Hassenauer, Pittsburgh Steelers

OL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers extended one-year, exclusive-rights tender for $895,000.

Dont'a Hightower

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium.

LB, New England Patriots

O.J. Howard

O.J. Howard

TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Signed one-year, $3.5 million deal with Bills 

Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson

S, Denver Broncos

AJ McCarron

AJ McCarron

QB, Atlanta Falcons

Reggie Ragland

Reggie Ragland

LB, New York Giants

Jarran Reed

Jarran Reed

DL, Kansas City Chiefs

Cam Sims

Cam Sims

WR, Washington Commanders

Agreed to one-year, $3 million deal to stay with Washington 

Levi Wallace

Levi Wallace

CB, Buffalo Bills

Signed with Steelers, two-year deal for $8 million

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Garrett McMillan - First Career Start - February 18, 2022
All Things Bama

It's the Same Old Baseball Story for Alabama Against Florida: Another L

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Ally Shipman
All Things Bama

Ally Shipman leads No. 3 Alabama Softball to Series-Opening Win over No. 8 Kentucky

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
USATSI_17923533
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Notre Dame Basketball 78, Alabama 64 at the NCAA Tournament

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
USATSI_17923351
All Things Bama

How Losing Jahvon Quinerly Impacted Alabama in NCAA Loss to Notre Dame

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
USATSI_17923394
All Things Bama

Everything Notre Dame Basketball Said After Beating Alabama

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
USATSI_17923391
All Things Bama

Everything Alabama Basketball Said After Losing to Notre Dame

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
031222_MBA_Team_Binghamton_JH1690
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens SEC Play Against Florida

By Christopher Walsh4 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Opens Series Against No. 8 Kentucky

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago