Carolina Panthers Announce Signing Offensive Lineman Bradley Bozeman

In a major departure from recent years, the Baltimore Ravens are down to just one former Crimson Tide player on the roster.

Another former Alabama players has left the Baltimore Ravens as the Carolina Panthers announced signing free-agent offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman to a one-year deal on Friday.

Terms of the agreement have not been made public yet.

Bozeman was one of the top centers on the open market. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s displayed steady improvement in each of his four NFL seasons, having recorded a 56.1 overall grade in 2018, a 63.4 in 2019, a 64.3 in 2020 and a 73.3 in 2021.

The 27-year-old started all 17 games in the middle of Baltimore’s line in 2021. He was charged with just 21 pressures over 718 pass-blocking snaps, with three of those coming as sacks.

Although the Ravens used be known for their former Crimson Tide players when Ozzie Newsome was the general manager, that's no longer the case. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a first-round selection as the 16th overall-pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is now the lone Alabama on roster.

Defensive back Anthony Averett signed with the Raiders earlier this week.

Newsome is listed as the Ravens' executive vice president of player personnel.

Bozeman is being penciled in as the starting center with the Panthers, but could obviously play guard as well as he was a two-year starter on the left side for Baltimore.

Also on the Carolina roster are former Crimson Tide guard Deonte Brown and long-snapper Thomas Fletcher.

Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. he was the team's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee both in 2020 and 2021.