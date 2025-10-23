From Aloha to Alabama, Trent Seaborn is Chasing a Crimson Tide legacy
The eight-year-old sits inches from the television, the room around him quiet except for the broadcast. On the screen, Alabama lines up for second-and-26 in overtime of the national championship game. Tua Tagovailoa takes the snap, rolls left and lets it fly. The ball hangs in the air then drops into DeVonta Smith’s hands for the game-winner. Crimson confetti rains in Atlanta and in that instant, Trent Seaborn’s path becomes clear. Born in Hawaii, where he trained alongside Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa, he watches a familiar mentor deliver a moment that will shape the rest of his life. Somewhere between the throw and the celebration, he knows where he wants to play.
Now 16 and a junior at Thompson High School, Seaborn has already won two 7A state championships and started for the Warriors as an eighth-grader. Born in Hawaii, he trained under Galu Tagovailoa, traveling across the country to attend camps and refine his mechanics. Friday nights brought him to Taulia’s games at Thompson, Saturdays to Tua’s at Alabama, and each trip offered a glimpse of what it would take to play at the highest level.
Seaborn made his decision Saturday, telling Alabama’s staff his intent to commit ahead of The Third Saturday in October. The choice came quietly, with calls to other programs first to ensure no one was caught off guard. At 16, the quarterback who saw a national championship unfold on television as a child is now preparing to join the program that inspired him, stepping into the Tide’s quarterback room with the drive to compete from day one.
Seaborn, born April 27, 2009, spent his adolescence on the west side of Oahu, Hawaii. He began his football journey at a young age, training under Galu Tagovailoa, who now runs a training organization in Alabaster, Alabama. As a youth, when he could barely grip a football, Seaborn worked alongside future household names from the islands, including Tua, Taulia, current Cal starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura.
Every Alabama fan knows the name Tagovailoa, and it was his trainer, Galu, who recognized Seaborn’s potential early on.
“I kind of saw that at a young age, you know. And it’s weird because people would ask me, like, when did I see it in my boys — that they were special? You know, it was tough for me. I didn’t really see it,” Galu told BamaCentral in an exclusive interview. “My thing was just to continue to work and grind. But with what I’d gone through with Tua and Taulia, I kind of saw something similar to what Trent was going through. So I was like, man, this kid’s gonna be special. If he continues doing the things that he’s doing, he’s gonna be special. And I told [Trent’s father] Jason about it. I said, man, if your son continues doing the things that he’s doing — with training and with what we do — he’s gonna be special.”
The Seaborn ʻohana — the Hawaiian word for family, carrying a sense of extended bonds and shared support — eventually made their way to Colorado. By then, Tua was lighting it up at Alabama and Taulia was taking the field at Thompson.
Even after the move, the connection to the Tagovailoas remained strong, with Trent and his family traveling long distances to continue training and learning from Galu.
“He would come out and train. And if we were on the West Coast, like in Vegas or California, they would make an effort to drive out there and actually train. So, I mean, the relationship — he’s basically like our son,” Galu said. “That’s how close our families are. His dad, Jason, is one of those fathers who is so involved and wants what’s best for his son.”
Some of these trips from Colorado to Alabama offered Seaborn a glimpse into his future. The Seaborns would watch Taulia at Thompson on Friday nights and then travel to watch Tua at Alabama on Saturdays. Seeing players he had trained alongside growing up compete at the highest levels left an impression, showing him what a path to the next level could look like.
“I think that in itself kind of sold itself, if you will. I think it was just them coming for training and then seeing kids that he knew growing up, wanting to aspire to be like them and envisioning himself in those places. As a young quarterback in training, I think them coming to Thompson and seeing the facilities and all of that made a big impression,” Diane Tagovailoa said. “When he would see Taulia on Friday nights, he’d be like, ‘Wow, I can envision myself being here — being on this field, being in this community.’ And then the same thing with Tua at the Alabama games. I think as a little boy, you know, that’s like a dream.”
During these trips, Seaborn also gained early exposure to Alabama’s coaching staff. Galu routinely brought the young quarterback to camps in Tuscaloosa, where he threw in front of coaches including then-Alabama head coach Nick Saban, current Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and current UAB interim coach Alex Mortensen, all members of the Alabama staff at the time.
As Trent was in middle school, the family had originally planned to settle in California to be near his grandfather, arranging visits to schools along the West Coast. But when tragedy struck with the passing of Trent’s grandfather, the Seaborns changed course, choosing Alabama instead. The decision placed Trent in a familiar orbit, close to the Tagovailoas and within reach of a program that had inspired him since childhood.
Moving to Alabama gave Trent more time to sharpen his skills with Galu, who runs a training program called "Raising Champions" in Alabaster. Galu also introduced the family to Thompson head coach Mark Freeman, explaining how Freeman ran his system and emphasizing that the meetings were meant to help the family explore their options. Trent threw for Freeman, and the sessions showcased his talent and readiness to compete at the high school level.
The combination of the program’s quarterback development, the connections the Seaborns had built and the support of Freeman and his staff led the family to enroll Trent at Thompson, establishing the next step in his football journey.
After arriving at Thompson, Seaborn was quickly thrust into the spotlight. Having spent the regular season as a backup, he was suddenly called on just one game before the 7A state playoffs when starting quarterback Zach Sims suffered a concussion.
As an eighth grader, Seaborn was tasked with guiding one of Alabama’s premier high school football programs on a run toward a state championship. And that’s exactly what he did.
The eighth-grader threw for 653 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions over the four-game playoff stretch, culminating in a 49-24 state championship win over Auburn. Seaborn earned MVP honors in the title game after accounting for five touchdowns.
Seaborn led Thompson to its second state championship in three years in 2024, throwing for 2,675 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore. His performance began to draw national attention from major college programs across the country.
By the time Seaborn was weighing his options, his offer list had grown to more than 10 from premier programs across the country. Returning home to the West Coast brought enticing possibilities, including his home-state school, Hawaii, or a program with strong Hawaii ties like Oregon. Other notable opportunities included playing under former Alabama staffers, such as Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Schools farther afield, UNC, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Nebraska were also in the mix, each presenting a unique path for the quarterback.
Despite opportunities elsewhere, Alabama was always at the forefront of Seaborn’s mind. He had initially been offered by Saban in 2023, but that offer became moot when the legendary coach retired in early 2024. Suddenly, many of the connections Seaborn had relied on within the program were reset and he faced the challenge of re-establishing trust with his dream school under a new staff led by Kalen DeBoer.
“It was kind of funny; I didn’t think if Coach Saban had stayed, I would’ve looked anywhere else, college or recruiting-wise. But when he eventually retired, I had to start looking for other options,” Seaborn told BamaCentral in an exclusive interview. “At the time, I didn’t know who the new head coach was going to be or if the new coach would want me as a quarterback, so the recruiting process kind of opened up nationally.”
As fate would have it, like so many times during his childhood, Seaborn got another chance to throw at Alabama’s facilities in the summer of 2024, this time in front of the new coaching staff during a high school 7-on-7 tournament. The staff saw flashes of his talent but wasn’t ready to extend an offer yet, still evaluating him alongside other top national prospects.
Seaborn spent his sophomore season building relationships with the new Alabama staff, including a particularly strong connection with then-offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who would play a major role in securing the quarterback’s verbal commitment.
Almost a year later, when Thompson returned for the same tournament, Seaborn finally had the moment he had been waiting for: an offer from his dream school.
“He was stoked, man,” Galu said. “You gotta understand — he had maybe six major schools coming after him constantly. And you know, he kind of felt like Alabama had no interest. Then we went to the camp and did the seven-on-seven, and when they re-offered him, it was like the biggest thing that ever happened.”
Since June, Seaborn had spent his time continuing to strengthen his relationships with Alabama’s staff, including coach DeBoer, newly appointed offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and other members of the program. In an emotional moment, Seaborn told DeBoer he wanted to commit to the Crimson Tide, doing so just before Alabama’s matchup last Saturday against Tennessee.
When Seaborn arrives in Tuscaloosa, likely in the winter of 2026, his path won’t be easy. He will be joining a quarterback room led by whomever wins the starting job next offseason, likely Keelon Russell or Austin Mack, along with 2026 commits Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa, both four-star prospects. The Crimson Tide is also projected to add another quarterback in the 2027 class, five-star Elijah Haven.
“Before I committed, when I was talking with Coach Sheridan, he told me, ‘Hey, we’re probably going to take another quarterback in the 2027 class.’ And I said that’s something I completely understand,” Seaborn said. “That’s the nature of the sport and the position, competing for that one spot on the team. Coach Sheridan and I talked about how they’ll always be recruiting other guys, and I told him I totally get that. It makes sense, and it’s something I’m willing to embrace. That’s part of why I want to go to Alabama, to have the opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the country. That was really enticing to me.”
Seaborn’s situation bears a striking resemblance to that of one of his mentors, Tua, who arrived at Alabama in the same class as Mac Jones and had to wait behind an established starter, Jalen Hurts, just a year older. As fate would have it, Seaborn’s own Alabama dream began with a glimpse of that same opportunity, watching Tua deliver in the national championship.
From his experiences with Tua, Galu says he knows Seaborn will be ready for the challenge.
“It’s the same thing we went through before,” Galu said. “When they picked up Tua, Coach also told me they were going to bring in another kid in his class. They just wanted to make sure they had enough competition to carry through. Later, when I found out that it was Mac Jones, and Mac was part of Tua’s Elite 11, I was like, ’Wow, that’s awesome.’And it’s not about Mac Jones or Jalen Hurts, it’s about the individual himself. That’s the same thing I told Trent: It’s not about the other kid they’re bringing in, or the quarterbacks they already have. It’s about you and where you want to take this.”
Even with his commitment secured, Seaborn’s journey is far from over. Thompson is off to a 5-1 start in region play and gearing up for the playoffs next month, while Alabama is riding a surge under DeBoer, currently ranked No. 4 in the country with a 6-1 record. Both teams still have full seasons ahead before Seaborn makes the move to Tuscaloosa, giving him two more opportunities to lead Thompson back to the promised land.
As he approaches the remainder of his junior season, the same drive that had an eight-year-old glued to the television watching Tua still fuels him today. Every pass at Thompson, every touchdown and every playoff run is another step toward the dream that began on the shores of Hawaii, a dream that will now bring him to the very program that inspired it. The road to Tuscaloosa will be challenging, but Seaborn has never shied away from a test, and he won’t start now.
“I really believe Trent’s going to have a huge, huge impact with the Crimson Tide,” Galu said. “At quarterback and in everything they’re doing. It’s going to be special. He doesn’t shy away from competition; he loves it. Because he feels that competition only elevates him to the next level.”