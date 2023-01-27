DeMeco Ryans a “Top Candidate” for Another NFL Head Coaching Job

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker DeMeco Ryans will try to help lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl on Sunday and then may have the biggest decision of his life.

Ryans, who was named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday, has emerged as a "top candidate" for a second head coaching job with an NFL team. In addition to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that he has the same status with the Houston Texans.

Ryans will meet again with Houston after San Francisco plays at Philadelphia, and, according to Rapoport, there is mutual interest between them for the position.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Ryans is coveted by both Houston and Denver, and may be able to pick between them.

He's also scheduled for a second interview with the Broncos next week.

Ryans, 38, played the bulk of his career in Houston as a standout linebacker from 2006-11, before spending four seasons with the Eagles.

He's been with the 49ers since 2017, the last two as defensive coordinator.

The 49ers finished the regular season as the league's top-ranked defense and were also No. 1 in yards per game allowed (300.6 yards per game allowed), interceptions (20) and points per game allowed (16.3 points per game).

The points allowed per game and 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game (second in the NFL), were the lowest for the 49ers since 2011.

The first domino to fall in the coaching cycle occurred Thursday when the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich.

Houston will be hiring its fifth head coach in the last four seasons. The Texans’ last two head coaches, David Culley and Lovie Smith, were fired after their first seasons leading the team.

The Texans also have the second-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

