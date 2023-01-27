Skip to main content

Tracking the Conference Championships: Bama in the NFL

Five former Crimson Tide players still have a chance to win a Super Bowl ring this season, four on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We're down to five former Alabama Crimson Tide players:

The Bengals and Chiefs are playing in a conference championship for the second straight year, something rare in NFL history. 

Since the 1970 merger, the same two teams have met in consecutive conference championships on only six occasions. 

Dallas defeated San Francisco in both 1970 and ‘71, the Steelers took two of three from the Raiders (1974-76), the Steelers captured two straight over the Houston Oilers from 1978-79, the Broncos edged the Cleveland Browns in consecutive thrillers (1986-87), Dallas took two of three from San Francisco (1992-94) and the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots split two straight AFC title games from 2011-12.

Some of those games famously include some former Alabama players including quarterback Kenny Stabler with the Raiders. Cornerback Jeremiah Castille, while playing with the Broncos in the 1987 AFC Championship Game, stripped the ball from Brown running back Earnest Byner on the play subsequently called "the Fumble."

Two things stand out about this season's conference championships: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

1) Its the first time that all four finalists have had at least 14 wins, including playoffs. 

2) The young quarterbacks.

The four starters – Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy – represent the youngest group of conference championship quarterbacks since conference championship play began in 1970, averaging 25 years and 98 days old on Sunday. 

Previously, the youngest quartet was the 1996 conference championships, when the four starters averaged 25 years and 231 days.

Georgia quarterback Brock Bennett was 25 when he helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles earlier this month.

He was older than 11 starting NFL quarterbacks, including Hurts and Purdy. Also on that list are Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

TravelMation Ad: Kristi Patrick

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass past New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bama/NFL

5 Things to Know About Championship Weekend: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban on the sidelines against Mississippi State
All Things Bama

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential OC Hires, Alabama Set to Take on Oklahoma

By Clay Miller
Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks with Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) during a free throw at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama came from behind to defeat Mississippi State 66-63.
All Things Bama

Can No. 2 Alabama Run the Table in the SEC?

By Austin Hannon
DeMeco Ryans
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, January 27, 2022

By Clay Miller
Alabama shortstop Bailey Dowling (7) flips to second to force out a Stanford runner. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 to claim the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional title Sunday.
All Things Bama

SEC Coaches Pick Alabama Softball to Finish ... Fourth?

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Guard Brittany Davis (23) shoots a three against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Responds in Big Way After LSU Loss

By Joe Schatz
The team celebrates against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville , AR on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Thriller at Arkansas

By Joe Schatz
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dashawn Davis (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Easy Draw? No such thing in 2023 SEC Tournament: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh