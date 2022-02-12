Final Practice Reports From Super Bowl LVI

None of the four former Alabama Crimson Tide football players on the team rosters for the Super Bowl have been listed on injury reports this week.

Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Terrell Lewis are with the Rams, while tackle Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Damian Square play for the Bengals.

These are final full-practice pool reports from the Pro Football Writers of America:

Los Angeles Rams

By Jarrett Bell, USA Today Sports



THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Sean McVay has no "Fast Friday" update on his nerves as the clock ticks toward Super Bowl LVI.



"I don't know until it gets closer," the Los Angeles Rams coach said when asked about his anxieties after a crisp walk-through and mini-practice session on Friday.



"Here's what I'd say: The players, the stillness, the calmness that they have, the confidence in their preparation, I feel really good. I'm excited to be able to go watch these guys compete to the best of their ability. As coaches, we'll try to be poised, make good decisions and that's all we're going to do. And we're going to enjoy the moment."



McVay was typically upbeat after his team spent one hour, 40 minutes on the field. As is the case during the course of the season, the Rams went through the non-padded regimen tabbed "Fast Friday," which began with a walk-though and ended with up-tempo reps on both practice fields.



"We just kind of tightened up, went over any little last-minute reminders and a couple of little situational things," McVay said. "Our guys did a good job with that."



Following the walk-through portion, the team gathered on one field for a group stretching period as Tupac's classic "California Love" tune blared in the background.



On the injury front, McVay said that tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) would be placed on injured reserve. The move was expected for Higbee, who hasn't practiced since being injured in the NFC title game. Noteboom practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a non-participant on Friday.



There were no setbacks for running back Darrell Henderson, Jr. and defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day. McVay said both will be activated from IR. "They'll be ready to go," the coach added.



Friday's work was conducted under balmy, 82-degree conditions. The wind that was problematic earlier in the week, forcing McVay to move practice to the Rose Bowl on Thursday, was not a factor and barely noticeable.



"Nice!" McVay said. "The weather cooperated with us. Everything is coming together at the right time."



With the final hours leading up to the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wind, McVay summed up the theme to his players as follows:



"Do your last little preparation, but trust your preparation," he said. "Trust your process. Trust yourself and your teammates. Understand that we have a little time until kickoff. It's great to be a little excited about it, but just be in the moment."





Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

By Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post



LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Bengals ended their final practice ahead of Super Bowl LVI the same way they ended practices during the season: with red-zone work.

For the majority of their final workout Friday at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA, the Bengals stayed inside the 20-yard line as Joe Burrow threw darts to his receivers and his tight ends. Then they tacked on some special teams work before calling it with a huddle at midfield.

"Just trying to follow our routine the best we can in the season," Coach Zac Taylor said. "That's the routine our guys know. We finish with red zone and then we have about 50 hours until kickoff and it's mental from here."

Friday's workout — a lighter and shorter workout — was one of the Bengals' last tuneups before the team heads to SoFi Stadium on Sunday morning. And after two weeks of installing the game plan and refining it through meetings and practices, Taylor is confident his team is focused and prepared.

So confident that he believes these last two weeks of practices, that started at the University of Cincinnati and ended here in L.A., have been two of their finest all season.

"I feel great," he said. "I feel like they've been focused on the right things. The only important thing is winning this game and feeling like we got out of these practices in a really good spot."

Part of Taylor's confidence is due to the team's health. Tight end C.J. Uzomah practiced for the second consecutive day and is on track to play Sunday, Taylor said. Everyone else on the roster is good to go.

The Bengals scheduled their workouts this week in the middle of the day, at peak heat. Friday, the temperature was in the high 80s once again, giving them a glimpse of the projected forecast for Sunday.

But until then, the Bengals plan to mostly rest and review the game plan a couple more times until kickoff.

Players had afternoon meetings scheduled following in-person media availability at the Drake Stadium on Friday afternoon. Then on Saturday, the team has a morning walkthrough before heading down to SoFi Stadium for team photos.

Taylor said the team will have a final review of the game-plan in the evening.