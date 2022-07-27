Julio Jones Calls Joining Bucs, Tom Brady: 'Opportunity To Be Part Of Something Special'

Julio Jones doesn't care what number he wears with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, telling reporters on Wednesday "Whatever they have available."

His focus is on other things with his new team, and playing with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

"It's just a surreal moment," he said during his introductory press conference at training camp.

"It's amazing. I'm ready to go, though. At the end of the day, it's all about accountability. I have to be accountable for him, the team, everybody, right? With all that said and done, I've still got to come to work. I still have to put the work in.

"You can say, 'Oh yeah, Julio's with the Bucs, we got Mike [Evans], we got Tom,' but we've all got to put the work in. Nobody's going to give us anything. So we've just got to come out here and work each and every day. That's all it's about."

Jones is joining his third NFL team since playing for Alabama, all but one of which were with the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Buccaneers officially signed Jones on Wednesday, giving him a 1-year deal worth $6 million base salary with a maximum value of $8 million.

The 33-year-old said his signing was "not a money thing" as he almost certainly could have gotten a better deal elsewhere.

That means it's more about chasing a championship, and having the opportunity to play with someone like Brady.

"For me, I'm never frustrated," Jones said. "It's all about learning curves, right? So I always learn through everything I go through in life, because I control me. I control my emotions. I control everything. I don't let someone else control who I am or how I view things.

"People might say, 'OK, you wasn't successful in this.' But for me, I know what success is for me. I can't let someone else judge who Julio is. But I did have some nicks and knacks here and there. I never look backwards. It's all about the present. And for me right now, I feel great, I feel amazing. I've just got to stay that way."

Jones said he's 100 percent healthy and that the hamstring problem that plagued him last year with the Tennessee Titans is no longer an issue.

The two-time All-Pro added that the Buccaneers were high on his list of possible destinations once he found out he was going to become a free agent. He disclosed on WDAE radio that the Packers were also in the mix, while the Colts and Saints also showed interest.

"He's still a good football player," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. "We've got to replace Gronk's catches. We've got an extra weapon, especially in the red zone, out in the open field, we'll put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative in some of the things we do. We're happy to have him."

Jones guessed that defenses will probably use more zone coverage to try and minimize Tampa Bay's numerous offensive weapons.

Tampa Bay also has Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin, who is coming back from an ACL injury, and Russell Gage at wide receiver. It led to Jones saying he joked with Brady, "Y'all got space down there?'"

"Who do you want to play for?" Jones said about Brady.