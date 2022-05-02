NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the Draft by Team

So which teams have drafted the most and least Crimson Tide players overall and during the Nick Saban years? The answers might surprise you.

Here's the kind of statistic that one will likely never see again in football.

Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team in the NFL draft.

That's just at Alabama. You don't even have to factor in his years at LSU and Michigan State.

Heading into the 2019 draft there were three NFL teams that had yet to pull the trigger.

The Carolina Panthers ended their streak by selecting linebacker Christian Miller in the fourth round.

Carolina has only been around since 1995, but of all the teams in the league the Panthers had selected the fewest number of Crimson Tide players through 2020, with three.

The Denver Broncos were next, taking wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 14th selection in 2020.

Prior to the selection, the Broncos had the second-longest streak of not drafting an Alabama player, dating back to 2004 when they took wide receiver Triandos Luke in the sixth round. Overall, Denver had drafted just six Crimson Tide players, including running back Bobby Humphrey in the 1989 supplemental draft.

That left the Philadelphia Eagles, who hadn't taken an Alabama player since wide receiver Freddie Milons in 2002 (fifth round).

However, the Eagles took former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 2020 second round. Granted, he's listed by the NFL as being selected from Oklahoma, where he played in 2019, but Hurts got his degree from Alabama. Plus, go back to the original statement, that Saban has had a player selected by every team.

(Thus, it's a perfect trivia question for Crimson Tide fans).

Of course, in 2021 the Eagles took both wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

So which team had the longest Crimson Tide drought after the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Chiefs and Chargers, going back to 2013. Kansas City took linebacker Nico Johnson in the fourth round, and Los Angeles (then San Diego) selected tackle D.J. Fluker in the first round.

As for which NFL teams had drafted the most Alabama players under Saban through 2022: It's a three-way tie for first between the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders with eight. Rounding out the top five, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have both had five selections.

The teams that have selected just one Saban-coached Alabama player were the Chicago Bears and the Chargers.