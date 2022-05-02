Skip to main content
NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the Draft by Team

So which teams have drafted the most and least Crimson Tide players overall and during the Nick Saban years? The answers might surprise you.

Here's the kind of statistic that one will likely never see again in football.

Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team in the NFL draft.

That's just at Alabama. You don't even have to factor in his years at LSU and Michigan State.

Heading into the 2019 draft there were three NFL teams that had yet to pull the trigger.

The Carolina Panthers ended their streak by selecting linebacker Christian Miller in the fourth round.

Carolina has only been around since 1995, but of all the teams in the league the Panthers had selected the fewest number of Crimson Tide players through 2020, with three.

The Denver Broncos were next, taking wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 14th selection in 2020.

Prior to the selection, the Broncos had the second-longest streak of not drafting an Alabama player, dating back to 2004 when they took wide receiver Triandos Luke in the sixth round. Overall, Denver had drafted just six Crimson Tide players, including running back Bobby Humphrey in the 1989 supplemental draft.

That left the Philadelphia Eagles, who hadn't taken an Alabama player since wide receiver Freddie Milons in 2002 (fifth round).

However, the Eagles took former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 2020 second round. Granted, he's listed by the NFL as being selected from Oklahoma, where he played in 2019, but Hurts got his degree from Alabama. Plus, go back to the original statement, that Saban has had a player selected by every team.

(Thus, it's a perfect trivia question for Crimson Tide fans).

Of course, in 2021 the Eagles took both wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. 

So which team had the longest Crimson Tide drought after the 2022 NFL Draft? 

The Chiefs and Chargers, going back to 2013. Kansas City took linebacker Nico Johnson in the fourth round, and Los Angeles (then San Diego) selected tackle D.J. Fluker in the first round.  

As for which NFL teams had drafted the most Alabama players under Saban through 2022: It's a three-way tie for first between the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders with eight. Rounding out the top five, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have both had five selections. 

The teams that have selected just one Saban-coached Alabama player were the  Chicago Bears and the Chargers.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Najee Harris

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Ryan Kelly

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Derrick Thomas

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama) is introduced as the number six overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Kenny Stabler and John Madden after winning the Super Bowl

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) catches a 16 yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Alex Moyer (54) during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoffs at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 24-21.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Dont'a Hightower (Alabama) is introduced as the number twenty-five overall pick to the New England Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall.
