All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Which round of the NFL draft has seen the most Alabama selections over the years? One clearly demonstrates the Crimson Tide's domination during the Nick Saban years
Author:
Publish date:

When it comes to developing talent for the next level, Nick Saban remains unchallenged.

Since he arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has had 33 players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

That's an average of one per NFL team, with an extra player left over.

That ties Joe Paterno for the most in college football history at one school. Overall, Saban's had 38. That number doesn’t include players he recruited and helped developed, but were drafted after he had moved on from either Michigan State or LSU.

Saban's had at least one first-round pick every year since 2008. Alabama's had a first-round selection in each of the past 12 NFL drafts, the longest streak in SEC history and second-longest in college football history.

In 2020, Alabama had four first-round selections, which tied the program record joining 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020 drafts.

You can see how the numbers have accumulated. The Crimson Tide was one selection away in 2019 from having four straight drafts with four first-round picks.

Overall, Alabama has had 71 players selected in the first round of an NFL draft (that figure includes the AFL draft, but not supplemental selections), which is by far the most of any round.

Through 2020, second-round selections were next with 44, followed by 36 fifth-round picks over the years.

During the Saban era, though, Alabama has enjoyed 96 draft picks, and is due to top 100 in 2021. It works out to an unbelievable 34.4 percent of all Crimson Tide selections going in the first round. 

The Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Team

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

TravelMation (Wide)

Ryan Kelly
Bama/NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Keilan Robinson, Alabama scrimmage, April 2, 2021
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Pleased with First Spring Scrimmage, Notes Improvements to be Made

Generic basketball
ASWA

ASWA Announces Girls Basketball Players of the Year

From left: Bryan Hodgson, Cameron Luke Ratliff, Antoine Pettway
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 3, 2021

Luke Ratliff leads the Alabama student section
All Things Bama

Alabama Athletics, Basketball Program Heartbroken Over Loss of "Fluffopotamus"

luke ratliff
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Superfan Luke Ratliff Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

Alabama catcher Sam Praytor
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Overcomes Early Four-Run Deficit to Down No. 9 Tennessee 7-4

040121_WSB_KilfoylLe_Texas A&M_JH9062
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Holds On for 8-6 Win over Texas A&M