Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

There are very few NFL teams that don't have at least one former Crimson Tide player on the roster and depth chart

We start off with a quick trivia question that will have a short shelf life.

Without looking, could you name the only team in the National Football League that didn't have a former Alabama player on the roster heading into training camp for the 2020 season?

Here's a hint, it's one of the closest franchises physically to Tuscaloosa, one that's regularly considered a local broadcast by league standards.

It was the New Orlean Saints.

I know, weird, right?

Of course, the 2020 season ended up being the most unusual in modern league history, with players opting out due to the coronavirus, and limited fans in the stands, even during the Super Bowl.

For 2021, the objective is get things back to normal, or as close as possible.

Meanwhile, the fact that Alabama nearly has the league blanketed is remarkable.

There's no way of verifying it, but we'd guess it would be an NFL first should Alabama ever have a player on each of the 32 teams during the regular season.

A couple of major steps toward achieving that occurred over the past year or so.

For one, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hadn't had much of a Crimson Tide presence on the team since cornerback Deshea Townsend left the team in 2009, have since added multiple Alabama players including outstanding defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Denver Broncos, who hadn't selected an Alabama player since Triandos Luke in the sixth round of the 2004 NFL Draft, took Jerry Jeudy in the first round this year.

But that wasn't the oldest draft drought for the Crimson Tide. The Philadelphia Eagles landed Freddie Milons in the 2002 NFL Draft, but last year took Jalen Hurts in the second round.

Does that count since he played for Oklahoma last year? Well, he did get his degree from Alabama ...

