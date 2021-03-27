NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

So which teams have drafted the most and least Crimson Tide players overall and during the Nick Saban years? The answers might surprise you

Here's the kind of statistic that one will likely never see again in football.

Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team in the NFL draft.

That's just at Alabama. You don't even have to factor in his years at LSU and Michigan State.

Heading into the 2019 draft there were three NFL teams that had yet to pull the trigger.

The Carolina Panthers ended their streak by selecting linebacker Christian Miller in the fourth round.

Carolina has only been around since 1995, but of all the teams in the league the Panthers had selected the fewest number of Crimson Tide players through 2020, with three.

The Denver Broncos were next, taking wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 14th selection in 2020.

Prior to the selection, the Broncos had the second-longest streak of not drafting an Alabama player, dating back to 2004 when they took wide receiver Triandos Luke in the sixth round. Overall, Denver had drafted just six Crimson Tide players, including running back Bobby Humphrey in the 1989 supplemental draft.

That left the Philadelphia Eagles, who hadn't taken an Alabama player since wide receiver Freddie Milons in 2002 (fifth round).

However, the Eagles took former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 2020 second round. Granted, he's listed as being selected from Oklahoma, where he played in 2019, but Hurts got his degree from Alabama. Plus, go back to the original statement, that Saban has had a player selected by every team.

(Thus, it's a perfect trivia question for Crimson Tide fans).

As for which NFL teams had drafted the most Alabama players under Saban through 2020, the Baltimore Ravens topped the list with seven, followed New England and Washington with both six.

The teams that had selected just one Saban-coached Alabama player were the Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Chargers and Eagles.

