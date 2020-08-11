All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

Here's the kind of Nick Saban statistic that will make your jaw drop.

When the coach arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide subsequently had three player selected in the NFL draft that spring, none higher than fullback Le'Ron McClain in the fourth round, and then no players chosen in 2008.

It was the first time the program had been shut out since 1970.

There have been 12 drafts since then, with seven rounds each. That's 84 total rounds.

Alabama has had 96 players selected, averaging 1.14 per round.

The position group that has seen the most selections shouldn't be a surprise, especially since Alabama often lines up four there in the base defense, linebacker. There have been 17, led by Rolando McClain at No. 8 overall in 2010.

That also fits in with Alabama history. Since 1967, when the positions became more defined, the Crimson Tide has had 46 linebackers drafted through 2020. The earliest selected was Cornelius Bennett at No. 2 in 1987.

But then the totals go in slightly different directions.

The next three most-drafted position groups during the Saban era are defensive tackles (12), followed by running backs and safeties (11). The top picks, respectively, were Quinnen Williams/Marcell Dareus third overall, Trent Richardson third and Mark Barron seventh.

Since 1967, running backs were second (26) followed by defensive tackles (31) and safeties (24).

However, the earliest selections were the same: Williams/Dareus, Richardson and Barron.

Interestingly, Barron no longer plays safety. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him the highest defensive back selected in franchise history, seventh overall in 2012, coaching changes helped prompt both a trade and position change, to linebacker.

“I love the way he tackles,” Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik said at the time. “He’s a force.”

Of note: Cornerback was fourth during the 2009-20 span with nine selections, followed but offensive tackle and wide receivers tied at eight. Six of the tackles were first-round selections followed by five wide receivers and four cornerbacks.



