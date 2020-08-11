Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

Kristi F. Patrick

Here's the kind of Nick Saban statistic that will make your jaw drop. 

When the coach arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide subsequently had three player selected in the NFL draft that spring, none higher than fullback Le'Ron McClain in the fourth round, and then no players chosen in 2008. 

It was the first time the program had been shut out since 1970. 

There have been 12 drafts since then, with seven rounds each. That's 84 total rounds. 

Alabama has had 96 players selected, averaging 1.14 per round.  

The position group that has seen the most selections shouldn't be a surprise, especially since Alabama often lines up four there in the base defense, linebacker. There have been 17, led by Rolando McClain at No. 8 overall in 2010. 

That also fits in with Alabama history. Since 1967, when the positions became more defined, the Crimson Tide has had 46 linebackers drafted through 2020. The earliest selected was Cornelius Bennett at No. 2 in 1987. 

But then the totals go in slightly different directions. 

The next three most-drafted position groups during the Saban era are defensive tackles (12), followed by running backs and safeties (11). The top picks, respectively, were Quinnen Williams/Marcell Dareus third overall, Trent Richardson third and Mark Barron seventh.

Since 1967, running backs were second (26) followed by defensive tackles (31) and safeties (24). 

However, the earliest selections were the same: Williams/Dareus, Richardson and Barron.

Interestingly, Barron no longer plays safety. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him the highest defensive back selected in franchise history, seventh overall in 2012, coaching changes helped prompt both a trade and position change, to linebacker. 

“I love the way he tackles,” Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik said at the time. “He’s a force.”

Of note: Cornerback was fourth during the 2009-20 span with nine selections, followed but offensive tackle and wide receivers tied at eight. Six of the tackles were first-round selections followed by five wide receivers and four cornerbacks. 


Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with ESPN regarding Monday morning's news that both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are close to canceling their football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

BamaBon

Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jones will aim to be the third quarterback in Alabama program history to take home the award

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Big Ten, PAC-12 Officially Postpone 2020 Fall Sports Seasons

After several days of rumors and speculation, the Big Ten officially put an end to its fall sports season

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Leadership

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Adds Long Snapper, Carter Short, to 2021 Recruiting Class

Hoover product and Yellow Hammer State native stays at home and decides to roll with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Could the SEC be the Promised Land for All of College Football This Season?

Around the SEC takes a look at reaction to the #WeWantToPlay movement and throws out a wild theory about how the league could potential get some last-minute additions this season

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

Crimson Tide football players took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the potential cancellation of college football in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Report: Mountain West Cancels 2020 Football Season; PAC-12, Big Ten Expected to Follow

Following a brutal weekend filled with rumors surrounding the Power Five conferences, a new report says that the PAC-12 and Big Ten will cancel their 2020 football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Over the years, Alabama has had more than 400 players selected, including 392 in traditional NFL drafts

Kristi F. Patrick

by

jblackwell

Lee Hodges is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Hodges ended the month of July in style after a fantastic 30 days for former Alabama golfers

Joey Blackwell