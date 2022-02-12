Skip to main content

The Prep is Over, All That's Left is to Play Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals and Rams have wrapped up their final practices and walkthroughs at the end of a long week in Los Angeles.

None of the four former Alabama Crimson Tide football players on the team rosters for the Super Bowl were listed on injury reports this week.

Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Terrell Lewis are with the Rams, while tackle Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Damian Square play for the Bengals.

These are final pool reports from the Pro Football Writers of America:

Los Angeles Rams 

By Jarrett Bell, USA Today Sports

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 22-minute walk-through on Saturday marked the final on-field preparations for the Los Angeles Rams in advance of Super Bowl LVI.

As usual, Rams coach Sean McVay was upbeat…and eager. He was pleased with the mindset of his players as the challenge against the Cincinnati Bengals loomed.

"We're very confident," McVay said. "We're ready to go. Then we've just got to play great in that window that we've got. There's a good look in their eyes. I think there's a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing."

After the walk-through at their team headquarters was conducted in jerseys and shorts, the Rams changed into Super Bowl LVI warm-up suits and lined up on risers for a team photo. The picture went off without a hitch.

Also: There were no last-minute changes on the team's injury report.

The Rams were due to sequester on Saturday night at the same hotel used during the regular season, with the typical meetings and team meals on the agenda. McVay wasn't worried about potential distractions affecting players on the eve of the big game.

"I feel good," he said. "These guys are locked in for the task at hand. I feel good about the leadership of our group. They understand what a great opportunity they've earned. I think they're going to go and play well tomorrow."

An early more view of the Cincinnati skyline from Devou Park in Covington, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the Super Bowl, the city is lit in orange.
Lucas Recinos, 10, of San Diego, Calif., grabs chalk to sign the Super Bowl symbol at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the LA Convention Center in Las Angeles, Calif.
Fans browse the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the LA Convention Center in Las Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen with a Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 202.
