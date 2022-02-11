Super Bowl LVI: Thursday

None of the four former Alabama Crimson Tide football players on the team rosters for the Super Bowl were on the updated injury report released by the NFL on Thursday.

Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Terrell Lewis are with the Rams, while tackle Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Damian Square play for the Bengals.

These are practice pool reports from the Pro Football Writers of America:

Los Angeles Rams

By Jarrett Bell, USA Today Sports

PASADENA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams aim to become the second consecutive team to claim the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium in Super Bowl LVI, but first there was the matter of a road trip.



With wind gusts forecast in the 30-mile-an-hour range at the team's headquarters at Cal Lutheran University, the Rams trekked 52 miles to conduct Thursday's practice at the Rose Bowl.



Rams coach Sean McVay sought calmer elements to facilitate significant work on the passing game during the most intense and longest practice of the week.



Mission accomplished: The winds were barely noticeable, measuring at 5 miles per hour in the 84-degree heat.



"No wind," McVay said. "This is what SoFi (Stadium) will feel like, really. It was great to come out here. Guys had a really good bounce in their step."



And Matthew Stafford was on fire. The Rams quarterback was extremely sharp throughout the two-hour practice, completing a variety of passes – including deep bullets downfield, intermediate laser throws to the corners, soft touch passes to the flats – with aplomb.



"That's what we wanted," McVay said. "What kind of game it ends up being will dictate exactly what plays that we will run. But he did a great job, found a lot of completions, got a lot of guys involved. That's what we wanted to do."



McVay also wanted a session that was typical for a Thursday. The Rams donned shoulder pads and either shorts or sweatpants as the players engaged in minimal contact with no tackling.



"This represented the last full-speed practice, with a lot of reps in all types of situations," McVay said. "Wanted to really see a great, complete practice. Hit a lot of different things. Good urgency."



It was a spirited session and not just because of the rap music (including an appropriate "Front Row in LA" tune by YFN Lucci) that provided background noise. Players heartily erupted with buzz to fete several impressive individual efforts.



"We've got the right kind of guys," McVay said. "If you can't get motivated to practice for the final game of the year, I don't know what to tell you."



On the injury front, there were no setbacks with running back Darrell Henderson, Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pectoral muscle), both of whom McVay expects could be activated from injured reserve. Tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) was a limited participant and McVay considers him questionable for the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Again, tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and is doubtful to play.



The Rams will practice at their team headquarters on Friday. McVay calls it "Fast Friday," largely a walk-through session with a limited number of full-speed plays.



Meg McLaughlin/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

By Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post

LOS ANGELES — The temperature peaked at 87 degrees as the Cincinnati Bengals held its final major workout before Super Bowl LVI. At Drake Stadium, on the campus of UCLA, the team opened with its usual stretching, followed by a special teams period, individual work, team periods, kickoff and field-goal work, and another team period to end it.

"It's a big workday for us and the guys handled it really well," Coach Zac Taylor said. "The guys have done a great job hydrating, and we'll be prepared for Sunday."

For the first time since suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end C.J. Uzomah practiced, albeit on a limited basis. He participated in individual work and observed team periods.

"He's been good," Taylor said. "He's progressing nicely."

When asked if Uzomah is on track to play Sunday against the Rams, Taylor said he's "always careful" to declare one way or the other "but so far, so good."

Offensive guard Jackson Carman, who was limited Wednesday because of a back injury, progressed as well and was listed Thursday as a full participant. Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were also full participants.

Thursday's session seemed to emphasize special teams more, with kicker Evan McPherson getting more work during the kickoff and field-goal periods.

At this point, after a week of practice inside the University of Cincinnati's indoor practice facility and now two full days of practice and walkthroughs here in L.A., the Bengals have installed the game plan and completed the bulk of their on-field prep for Sunday. The last bit of refinement will come Friday.

"We got one more red-zone day tomorrow just to perfect some things, but these guys have been aware of the plan for two weeks now, so they're very confident," Taylor said. "Today was the last big work day. Tomorrow is much lower volume as these guys get their legs back underneath them and get ready to play."

Often a challenge for teams in the Super Bowl is minimizing distractions to keep the focus on the game. Taylor seems to have no concerns about his team, however.

"I think our players have done an outstanding job of that," he said. "They have great energy when they're in the building with us and at practice, so they must be doing the right things at night. I feel like we're in a really good place."

The Bengals have one more day of practice and walkthrough at Drake Stadium. Then on Saturday, it will hold its final walkthrough before heading to SoFi Stadium for team photos.