The Extra Point: Which Alabama Players Could be Drafted on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Jameson Williams and Evan Neal found new homes on Thursday night, but several more Crimson Tide players are expected to be drafted on day 2 of the NFL Draft.

The first night of the NFL Draft was a wild one with nine trades happening and teams moving up and down the board to select their newest members.

Two Alabama players were selected on night one with the New York Giants taking OL Evan Neal at pick No. 7 and the Detroit Lions trading up 20 spots to select wide receiver Jameson Williams.

While those two Crimson Tide members have officially entered the professional ranks, there' are still a number of Alabama players who are waiting to be drafted and there is a lot of draft left to find those players new homes.

Let's take a look at which Alabama prospects could be drafted on Day 2:

Christian Harris, LB

Harris spent three years playing for Alabama and was a starting linebacker his entire career. Harris has superb athleticism and has the ability to run sideline to sideline and make plays all over the field. In the modern NFL where offenses like to spread it out, Harris' athletic style and playmaking ability will be a good addition to the team who drafts him.

Projected draft spot: Mid-second round

RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK Christian Harris

John Metchie III, WR

Metchie had a fantastic season last year for the Crimson Tide before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship game. However, his recovery has been reported to be going well and his fluid route running and ability to get open make him almost a lock to be drafted on Day 2. An interesting scenario would be if the New England Patriots drafted him and he was reunited with Mac Jones.

Projected draft spot: Mid- to late second round

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III

Phidarian Mathis, DT

Mathis was an essential part of the Crimson Tide defense this past season plugging up the middle and providing an interior pass rush. Mathis is extremely physical and plays with a high motor making him an attractive selection and a player that will almost certainly off the board after tonight.

Projected draft spot: Late second round

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Phidarian Mathis

While those three players are the main ones expected to go tonight, there are several more Crimson Tide players who could go during day 2. Watch out for teams to potentially select cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis or running back Brian Robinson in round three.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft will take place tonight and begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Tony Tsoukalas discuss which Alabama players could be taken during day 2 of the NFL Draft.