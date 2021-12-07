Tua Tagovailoa is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
The two longest active winning streaks in the NFL belong to the New England Patriots (seven straight wins) and the Miami Dolphins (five straight wins.) What do those two teams have in common?
They are being led on offense by the two most recent Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa. Jones was 2-3 for 19 yards (yes, you read that right) in the Patriots 14-10 over the Bills in blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo for Monday Night Football.
Tagovailoa was 30-41 for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins 20-9 victory over the Giants which earns him BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honors.
The former Alabama QB took over for the injured Jacoby Brissett in the Dolphins Nov. 11 win over the Ravens and has been the starter ever since. In the four games where he's taken the majority of the snaps, he has a passer rating over 100 in all four games.
His favorite target on the day was former Crimson Tide teammate Jaylen Waddle who finished with nine catches for 90 yards. With his big day on Sunday, Waddle set the Dolphins rookie record for receptions in a season. His 86 receptions on the year are good for second in the NFL.
Previous winners in 2021:
