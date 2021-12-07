Tua Tagovailoa is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The two longest active winning streaks in the NFL belong to the New England Patriots (seven straight wins) and the Miami Dolphins (five straight wins.) What do those two teams have in common?

They are being led on offense by the two most recent Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa. Jones was 2-3 for 19 yards (yes, you read that right) in the Patriots 14-10 over the Bills in blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo for Monday Night Football.

Tagovailoa was 30-41 for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins 20-9 victory over the Giants which earns him BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honors.

The former Alabama QB took over for the injured Jacoby Brissett in the Dolphins Nov. 11 win over the Ravens and has been the starter ever since. In the four games where he's taken the majority of the snaps, he has a passer rating over 100 in all four games.

His favorite target on the day was former Crimson Tide teammate Jaylen Waddle who finished with nine catches for 90 yards. With his big day on Sunday, Waddle set the Dolphins rookie record for receptions in a season. His 86 receptions on the year are good for second in the NFL.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones

Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas

Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts

Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry

Sept. 22 - Sept. 28- Justin Thomas

Sept. 29 - Oct. 5-Trevon Diggs

Oct. 6 - Oct. 12- Najee Harris

Oct. 13 - Oct. 19- Derrick Henry

Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones

Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper

Nov. 3- Nov. 8- DeVonta Smith

Nov. 9- Nov. 15- Mac Jones

Nov. 16- Nov. 22- Jalen Hurts

Nov. 23-Nov. 29- Patrick Surtain II