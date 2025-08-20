Mets vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
The Mets kept their push for a Wild Card spot rolling Tuesday night, blasting the Nationals 8-1 behind a dominant David Peterson and another long ball from Mark Vientos.
New York has now strung together three straight wins, outscoring opponents 20-6 during that stretch.
But the Nationals continue to limp through the late summer, having dropped six of their last eight and posting one of the league’s worst staff ERAs in that span.
Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.35 ERA) starts for New York, coming off 5.2 innings of two-run ball against Atlanta with seven strikeouts. His track record against Washington is sterling, with a 1.99 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 22.2 career innings.
For the Nationals, rookie Brad Lord (3-6, 3.26 ERA) gets the call, having allowed just two earned runs in six innings his last time out against Philadelphia.
Mets vs. Nationals Odds
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (-108)
- Nationals +1.5 (-111)
Moneyline
- Mets (-172)
- Nationals (+144)
Total
- Over 9 (-104)
- Under 9 (-118)
Mets vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, SNY
- Mets Record: 67-58
- Nationals Record: 50-75
Mets vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.35 ERA)
- Nationals: Brad Lord (3-6, 3.26 ERA)
Mets vs. Nationals Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115 at FanDuel)
I targeted Alonso in a recent Mets handicap and I’m sticking with him at -115 on Wednesday. Alonso has a healthy 60 extra-base hits this season, slugging .514, and he enters Wednesday on a seven-game hitting streak. He has consistently punished pitchers who fall behind, and Lord has issued 29 walks in just 91 innings, a sign he should see favorable counts.
In the last week, Alonso has paired patience with power, driving the ball with authority to all fields. With Washington’s pitiful 29th ranked ERA and already burned by the long ball all August, Alonso is a strong candidate to record multiple bases in this matchup.
Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Lord has been steady for stretches, but he was hit hard by the Mets earlier this season and is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA against them lifetime. As for the Nats staff as a whole (5.35 ERA), over their last eight games, they’ve surrendered 13 home runs and 34 walks, pushing their ERA north of 6.00.
Even though Senga has pitched well in contrast, his last three outings have featured some command issues with seven walks in 14 innings, and the Nationals’ top bats in CJ Abrams and James Wood are capable of punishing mistakes.
The Mets’ lineup, meanwhile, has finally been hot: Francisco Lindor has hit .357 with three homers in his last 10 games, while Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso are both on hitting streaks. Combine New York’s top-10 slugging percentage with Washington’s inability to limit free baserunners, and this matchup leans toward runs piling up despite the quality arms on the mound.
Pick: Over 9 (-104 at FanDuel)
