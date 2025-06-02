Alabama Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
The 2025 Alabama baseball season ended on May 31, with a close 6-5 loss in game three of the NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional. The Crimson Tide won 40 regular season games for the first time since 2002 but went 0-2 in a regional for the second straight year.
Head coach Rob Vaughn and his staff will now be responsible for managing the offseason, with wholesale changes to the sport's scholarship model set to make an impact. Gone is the longstanding 11.7-scholarship limit, replaced by a head-count allowance of 34 with a corresponding cap at that same number on the spring roster (down from 40).
Apart from bringing in new faces via the 2025 signing class, and making the adjustments that come with that, there is also the matter of departures. Among others, veterans like captain Kade Snell and first baseman Will Hodo have used up their college eligibility.
The specter of the MLB Draft is an additional presence in offseason matters. Star pitcher Riley Quick, for example, will be a coveted prospect in that event and selected as such, meaning his college baseball days are over if he signs.
There are other players the program could lose to the pro ranks if those individuals hear their names called as well, like starting outfielders Bryce Fowler and Richie Bonomolo Jr. Star shortstop Justin Lebron is not draft-eligible yet. Weekend starter Zane Adams is. Both were sophomores in 2025.
Whatever takes place, the roster will look different next spring, as happens with the cycle of the offseason. The transfer portal (along with professional pathways for some players) cements that fact even further.
BamaCentral will keep track of personnel moves during the offseason, including incoming and outgoing transfers, providing updates on all of the above items and more. This story will be updated with news as it happens, with markers for dates as new events and changes occur.
Additionally, at the bottom of this page, there will be comprehensive lists of transfers both in and out of the program.
June 1, 2025:
- Right-handed sophomore reliever Sam Mitchell announced in the evening that he would be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility to his name. Mitchell did not pitch in 2025 but has a win on his collegiate record from the 2024 campaign, where he put up a 5.87 earned run average in 7.2 innings.
- Sophomore pitcher Jonathan Stevens, who did not play in any games during either the 2024 or 2025 seasons, became the first member of the 2025 Crimson Tide roster to announce entry into the transfer portal. The high school captain and Birmingham, Ala., native will have three seasons of available eligibility.
Outgoing Transfers:
- Sam Mitchell, RHP, sophomore
- Jonathan Stevens, RHP, sophomore