Former Alabama Assistants Named SEC Head Coaches: Roll Call
Shockwaves were sent throughout the college football world on Sunday, as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin announced he would leave the Rebels to become the head coach of LSU. The Kiffin saga had dragged on for weeks, with many expecting the move to happen, but Sunday's announcement confirmed that Kiffin would not be allowed to coach Ole Miss for the College Football Playoff.
Rebels' defensive coordinator Pete Golding will take over the program. While most assistants who get promoted in this way are given the interim tag, Golding was simply named head coach, presumably meaning he will be the long-term leader of the program. Ole Miss is fresh off of its first-ever 11-win regular season and is likely going to host a first-round playoff matchup later this month.
Golding served as Alabama's defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2018 through 2022, before leaving Tuscaloosa to take the same job in Oxford. His defense put up incredible numbers in 2020 en route to a national championship. Kiffin is also famously a former Alabama assistant, having served as offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2016 before leaving to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic.
Thanksgiving Weekend Scores:
Football: Alabama 27, Auburn 20
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball vs. Kennesaw State, 11 a.m., SEC Network +
Did You Notice?
- Bryce Young continued his breakout season, leading Carolina to an upset win over the Rams. Young threw for 206 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and completed his 11th career fourth-quarter comeback. The Panthers are now 7-6 and just a half game behind Tampa Bay for the NFC South lead.
- Dallas Turner is turning a corner right now for the Vikings. The second-year linebacker had two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Vikings on Sunday, marking his third straight week with a sack. At just 22 years old, he is one of the few things Vikings fans have to be excited about right now.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick pulled off an NFL rarity on Sunday: a pick-two. He intercepted a Saints' two-point conversion attempt and took it to the house, helping to seal a win for the Miami Dolphins. He also had seven tackles and a TFL. On the other side, Kool-Aid McKinstry had three tackles, a TFL, and an interception for New Orleans.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama had 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.
December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held on to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J. Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.
December 1, 1996: Offensive lineman Matt Womack was born.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm ready to have a heart attack here."
—Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.