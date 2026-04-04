Alabama Baseball Claims Third Straight Ranked Series With Win Over Oklahoma

For the third straight week, Alabama has won a series against a ranked SEC opponent.

Despite being held hitless over the game's final six innings, the Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 3-2 on Saturday afternoon behind a dominant bullpen performance to take the series over the No. 11 Sooners.

Alabama did all of its scoring in an unconventional first inning. After Bryce Fowler and Justin Lebron singled to start the game, Brady Neal drew a walk to load the bases. Jason Torres and John Lemm then struck out, bringing up freshman designated hitter Eric Hines, who was making the first SEC start of his career.

Before Hines even swung at a pitch, two runs scored. Fowler and Lebron came in on consecutive wild pitches, as Neal advanced to third. Oklahoma was throwing left-hander Trent Collier after regular Sunday starter Cord Rager was scratched pregame, and Collier was struggling to find the zone early.

Hines ended up hitting into what should have been a flyout to center field, but the ball bounced off the fielder, who struggled to track it and dropped it. The error plated Neal, giving Alabama the early 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma would get one back in the bottom of the inning, putting three runners on and challenging freshman Myles Upchurch early. There was a scary moment in that frame as Upchurch hurt his leg on the turf mound and had to be examined for an extended period. He ultimately stayed in the game and kept the Sooners off the board in the second and third. Upchurch ended up striking out five over three innings in a resiliant showing, before Ashton Crowther took over.

Alabama's bats went lifeless after the third. The Crimson Tide did not get a single hit over the final six innings and reached base just three times in that span.

Crowther had an excellent extended outing, giving up one run in the fifth, but going 3.2 innings for Alabama. Matthew Heiberger took over after a runner got into scoring position with two outs in the seventh, and got the final out to end the threat.

Heiberger gave up a leadoff walk in the eighth to Deiten LaChance, who reached second on a sac bunt, but was able to strike out leadoff batter Trey Gambill to end the inning. The ball was given to Hagan Banks in the ninth, who put the Sooners down 1-2-3 to end the game.

It was a dominant day for an Alabama bullpen that continues to exceed all expectations. The Crimson Tide's pen has allowed just five runs over 22.1 innings of work over the past two weekends, a mark that would rank near the top of the nation. Alabama has now won three straight SEC series for the first time in Rob Vaughn's tenure, and will continue to climb the national rankings on Monday.

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