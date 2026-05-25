Alabama Baseball Learns Seeding and Opponents For NCAA Tournament
The Alabama baseball program is set for its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance after completing an impressive regular season. The Crimson Tide was announced as a top-16 seed for the tournament on Sunday, meaning Tuscaloosa will host a regional for the first time since 2023.
The NCAA announced the full 64-team field, along with seeding, on Monday morning. Alabama enters the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the No. 7 overall seed and will welcome Alabama State (34-21), SC Upstate (33-28), and Oklahoma State (37-20).
The Crimson Tide is set to take on SWAC Champion Alabama State on Friday as the Hornets are making their first NCAA Baseball Tournament appearance since 2022. The SC Upstate Spartans are making their second consecutive postseason appearance, while Oklahoma State is making its 13 consecutive appearance.
Alabama has earned a top-eight seed for the first time since 2006, when the program was the 4-seed. Should the Crimson Tide emerge from its regional they'll host the winner of the Tallahassee Regional in Tuscaloosa the following weekend.
NCAA Tournament National Seeds
- UCLA, 51-6
- Georgia Tech, 48-9
- Georgia, 45-12
- Auburn, 38-19
- North Carolina, 45-11-1
- Texas, 40-13
- Alabama, 37-19
- Florida, 39-19
- Southern Miss, 43-15
- Florida State, 38-17
- Oregon, 40-16
- Texas A&M, 39-14
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6