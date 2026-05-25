Alabama Baseball Selected As NCAA Regional Host

The Alabama baseball program has been selected by the NCAA as one of the 16 host sites for next weekend's NCAA baseball regional. The Crimson Tide were chosen after finishing fourth in the SEC and amassing a 37-19 record with four sweeps in conference play.

The seeding is set to be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. CT, where Alabama will find out if it is chosen as a top-eight seed and will find out what opponents are coming to Tuscaloosa next weekend. A top-eight seed puts the Crimson Tide program in position to host the Super Regional round the following weekend.

"This team's won six SEC weekends," Alabama head coach Rob Vaugh said. "We've swept four of them I believe. We've won 18 games. And this team's just battle-tested. Like, last year's group, we didn't get swept last year, which was great. It's cool. But at the end of the day, we also didn't do some of the special things that we've done this year.

"I think this group is just, they're confident and I think they believe in each other. And I think obviously the three dudes on the front have been good. Obviously, you miss a guy like Riley Quick from last year, that guy was pretty special. But all those guys have gotten better. Tyler Fay's a better version of himself right now than he was last year.

"Zane Adams is a better version of himself. Myles Upchurch is a young phenom that's emerged as a young superstar for us. I think when you can run three starters out like that, that gives you a chance against anybody. And they give you a shot."

Alabama is 0-4 in the last two seasons in the regional round, losing games as a two-seed in the Hattiesburg Regional and the Tallahassee Regional. The Crimson Tide last hosted an NCAA Regional in 2023, winning three games in a row to advance to the Winston-Salem Super Regional. The program looks to return to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999.

NCAA Baseball Regional Sites (Alphabetically by Location)

Host Location Conference Record Georgia Athens, Ga. SEC 45-12 Georgia Tech Atlanta ACC 48-9 Auburn Auburn, Ala. SEC 38-19 Texas Austin, Texas SEC 40-13 North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. ACC 45-11-1 Texas A&M College Station, Texas SEC 39-14 Oregon Eugene, Ore. BIG 10 40-16 Florida Gainesville, Fla. SEC 39-19 Southern Miss Hattiesburg, Miss. Sun Belt 43-15 Kansas Lawrence, Kan. BIG 12 42-16 Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. BIG 10 42-14 UCLA Los Angeles BIG 10 51-6 West Virginia Morgantown, Wva. BIG 12 39-14 Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. SEC 40-17 Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. ACC 38-17 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. SEC 37-19

This story will be updated with game dates and times once the NCAA bracket is fully revealed on Monday morning.

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