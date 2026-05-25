Alabama Baseball Selected As NCAA Regional Host
The Alabama baseball program has been selected by the NCAA as one of the 16 host sites for next weekend's NCAA baseball regional. The Crimson Tide were chosen after finishing fourth in the SEC and amassing a 37-19 record with four sweeps in conference play.
The seeding is set to be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. CT, where Alabama will find out if it is chosen as a top-eight seed and will find out what opponents are coming to Tuscaloosa next weekend. A top-eight seed puts the Crimson Tide program in position to host the Super Regional round the following weekend.
"This team's won six SEC weekends," Alabama head coach Rob Vaugh said. "We've swept four of them I believe. We've won 18 games. And this team's just battle-tested. Like, last year's group, we didn't get swept last year, which was great. It's cool. But at the end of the day, we also didn't do some of the special things that we've done this year.
"I think this group is just, they're confident and I think they believe in each other. And I think obviously the three dudes on the front have been good. Obviously, you miss a guy like Riley Quick from last year, that guy was pretty special. But all those guys have gotten better. Tyler Fay's a better version of himself right now than he was last year.
"Zane Adams is a better version of himself. Myles Upchurch is a young phenom that's emerged as a young superstar for us. I think when you can run three starters out like that, that gives you a chance against anybody. And they give you a shot."
Alabama is 0-4 in the last two seasons in the regional round, losing games as a two-seed in the Hattiesburg Regional and the Tallahassee Regional. The Crimson Tide last hosted an NCAA Regional in 2023, winning three games in a row to advance to the Winston-Salem Super Regional. The program looks to return to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999.
NCAA Baseball Regional Sites (Alphabetically by Location)
Host
Location
Conference
Record
Georgia
Athens, Ga.
SEC
45-12
Georgia Tech
Atlanta
ACC
48-9
Auburn
Auburn, Ala.
SEC
38-19
Texas
Austin, Texas
SEC
40-13
North Carolina
Chapel Hill, N.C.
ACC
45-11-1
Texas A&M
College Station, Texas
SEC
39-14
Oregon
Eugene, Ore.
BIG 10
40-16
Florida
Gainesville, Fla.
SEC
39-19
Southern Miss
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Sun Belt
43-15
Kansas
Lawrence, Kan.
BIG 12
42-16
Nebraska
Lincoln, Neb.
BIG 10
42-14
UCLA
Los Angeles
BIG 10
51-6
West Virginia
Morgantown, Wva.
BIG 12
39-14
Mississippi State
Starkville, Miss.
SEC
40-17
Florida State
Tallahassee, Fla.
ACC
38-17
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
SEC
37-19
This story will be updated with game dates and times once the NCAA bracket is fully revealed on Monday morning.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6