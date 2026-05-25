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Alabama Baseball Selected As NCAA Regional Host

The Crimson Tide was announced as one of the top 16 seeds in the upcoming NCAA baseball tournament.
Joe Gaither|
May 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The Alabama bullpen chills in the early innings during the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
May 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The Alabama bullpen chills in the early innings during the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Alabama baseball program has been selected by the NCAA as one of the 16 host sites for next weekend's NCAA baseball regional. The Crimson Tide were chosen after finishing fourth in the SEC and amassing a 37-19 record with four sweeps in conference play.

The seeding is set to be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. CT, where Alabama will find out if it is chosen as a top-eight seed and will find out what opponents are coming to Tuscaloosa next weekend. A top-eight seed puts the Crimson Tide program in position to host the Super Regional round the following weekend.

"This team's won six SEC weekends," Alabama head coach Rob Vaugh said. "We've swept four of them I believe. We've won 18 games. And this team's just battle-tested. Like, last year's group, we didn't get swept last year, which was great. It's cool. But at the end of the day, we also didn't do some of the special things that we've done this year.

"I think this group is just, they're confident and I think they believe in each other. And I think obviously the three dudes on the front have been good. Obviously, you miss a guy like Riley Quick from last year, that guy was pretty special. But all those guys have gotten better. Tyler Fay's a better version of himself right now than he was last year.

"Zane Adams is a better version of himself. Myles Upchurch is a young phenom that's emerged as a young superstar for us. I think when you can run three starters out like that, that gives you a chance against anybody. And they give you a shot."

Alabama is 0-4 in the last two seasons in the regional round, losing games as a two-seed in the Hattiesburg Regional and the Tallahassee Regional. The Crimson Tide last hosted an NCAA Regional in 2023, winning three games in a row to advance to the Winston-Salem Super Regional. The program looks to return to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999.

NCAA Baseball Regional Sites (Alphabetically by Location)

Host

Location

Conference

Record

Georgia

Athens, Ga.

SEC

45-12

Georgia Tech

Atlanta

ACC

48-9

Auburn

Auburn, Ala.

SEC

38-19

Texas

Austin, Texas

SEC

40-13

North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C.

ACC

45-11-1

Texas A&M

College Station, Texas

SEC

39-14

Oregon

Eugene, Ore.

BIG 10

40-16

Florida

Gainesville, Fla.

SEC

39-19

Southern Miss

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Sun Belt

43-15

Kansas

Lawrence, Kan.

BIG 12

42-16

Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb.

BIG 10

42-14

UCLA

Los Angeles

BIG 10

51-6

West Virginia

Morgantown, Wva.

BIG 12

39-14

Mississippi State

Starkville, Miss.

SEC

40-17

Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

ACC

38-17

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

SEC

37-19

This story will be updated with game dates and times once the NCAA bracket is fully revealed on Monday morning.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

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