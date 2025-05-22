Alabama's Carson Ozmer Named National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist
Alabama baseball closer Carson Ozmer, whose 17 saves in the 2025 season are a program best for a single season, was announced Thursday by the College Baseball Foundation as one of 16 semifinalists for National Pitcher of the Year recognition.
The Penn transfer's most recent save was on May 20 against Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Ozmer possesses a 2.89 earned run average in 28 appearances during his final season of college baseball.
"I'm super confident," Ozmer said Monday afternoon before the team's trip to Hoover for the conference tournament. "I've had my fair share of bad outings the last couple weeks, but I've moved past it and I'm looking forward to the next game[s]."
He worked out of a bases-loaded jam on Tuesday in the ninth inning against the Tigers. Ozmer did not pitch Wednesday in the team's loss against Tennessee, where it was a by-committee approach with nine arms being sent out over the course of the game.
The finalists for National Pitcher of the Year will be announced June 4. Ozmer earned his place on the list of semifinalists, leading the nation in saves and receiving First Team All-SEC honors. The full list is below and, among other prominent names, includes former Alabama pitcher Antoine Jean.
- Harison Bodendorf, LHP, Oklahoma State
- Gabe Craig, RHP, Baylor
- Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee
- Joseph Dzierwa, LHP, Michigan State
- Anthony Evanson, RHP, LSU
- Sawyer Hawks, RHP, Vanderbilt
- Antoine Jean, LHP, Houston
- Jake Knapp, RHP, North Carolina
- Lucas Mahlstedt, RHP, Clemson
- Jacob Morrison, RHP, Coastal Carolina
- Jack Ohman, RHP, Yale
- Ricky Ojeda, LHP, UC Irvine
- Carson Ozmer, RHP, Alabama
- Mason Patel, RHP, Georgia Tech
- Zane Taylor, RHP, UNCW
- Dylan Volantis, LHP, Texas