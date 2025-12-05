Nate Oats Provides Health Updates for Alabama Players Before UTSA Matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball defeated Clemson 90-84 in the ACC/SEC Men's Challenge on Wednesday night, but it did so without several major contributors in both the frontcourt and backcourt.

The No. 12 Crimson Tide (6-2) is set to play against the Austin Claunch-led UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum, and head coach Nate Oats shared more insight about the statuses of Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway and Keitenn Bristow on Friday afternoon.

Wrightsell will be a game-time decision for the team's meeting with UTSA, and he's gradually being ramped up for the possibility that he can go. Holloway did not practice Friday, and will also be a game-time decision. Guard Jalil Bethea's workload will continue to go up after his debut Wednesday, while he remains on a minutes restriction. Bristow is doubtful for Sunday, but Oats hopes he will be back for the Dec. 13 game against Arizona in Birmingham.

Oats said Wrightsell's return, which he eagerly anticipates, will cause his squad's defense to become "markedly improved."

Bristow has only played in three games this season, making his 2025 debut against then-No. 8 Illinois in Chicago on Nov. 19. He's averaging 6.7 points and a little more than seven rebounds per contest. He last played in the UNLV game on Nov. 25 and had a boot on his right foot the next day but was out of it this past Wednesday.

Wrightsell missed most of last season following a ruptured Achilles he suffered in the championship game of the 2024 Players Era Festival against Oregon. He took a medical redshirt and rehabbed in time to be able to make a return for this season, taking the floor again for the St. John's game Nov. 8. He missed all of the 2025 Players Era Festival with an injury and did not participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge. In limited action thus far, he averages 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Holloway had a brace on his right wrist Wednesday, the result of a previous injury Oats said he reaggravated. The junior double-doubled in his last outing, scoring 17 points and dishing out 10 assists in a 105-72 win over Maryland. He tied a career-high mark with 26 points in the UNLV matchup.

Freshman center Collins Onyejiaka, who appeared in both of the Crimson Tide's first two games, is out indefinitely with a medical condition. Oats announced that development a day prior to Alabama's Nov. 13 home loss against Purdue; nothing has since officially changed.

