Alabama Closer Carson Ozmer Named Finalist for NCBWA Stopper of the Year
Alabama baseball's 2025 closer is one of 13 relievers selected as a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year. Carson Ozmer holds the program record for saves in a single season and would be the first Crimson Tide player to win the award.
Ozmer transferred to Alabama from Penn for his final college season, which ended over the weekend with a 6-5 loss to Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional during which he pitched. He finished the year with 17 saves, leading the nation, and a 3.29 earned run average across 38.1 innings.
Opposing batters went 26-for-135 against Ozmer, who didn't allow a single run in 22 of his outings. He punched out 48. His delivery made things challenging for hitters, in addition to his experience level.
The bullpen was not a strength for the Crimson Tide (41-18) in 2025, but Ozmer steadied things in his trips to the mound, playing in a staff-high 29 contests. The Stopper of the Year distinction is not limited to closers, but Ozmer was often called upon for more than just the ninth inning of games.
Before Ozmer's 2025 campaign, Ben Short had the Alabama saves record for a season, logging 14 of them in 1991. The Crimson Tide had to replace its primary closer from 2023 and 2024, Alton Davis II, after he transferred to Georgia. Ozmer filled that role to great effect.
Former Alabama weekend starter Antoine Jean (now with Houston) is also on the list of finalists, which features multiple other SEC names. Five of the 13 pitchers to be honored as finalists come from a school in the SEC.
- Kade Brown, Sacramento State
- Gabe Craig, Baylor
- Dylan Crooks, Oklahoma
- Casan Evans, LSU
- Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt
- Antoine Jean, Houston
- Garrett Langrell, Creighton
- Lucas Mahlstedt, Clemson
- Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine
- Carson Ozmer, Alabama
- Mason Patel, Georgia Tech
- Tony Pluta Jr., Arizona
- Dylan Volantis, Texas