Alabama's Justin Lebron Named Among 67 Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists
Sophomore Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, with the full group of players being announced by the Dick Howser Trophy Committee and National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide program has never had a player win the Howser. Lebron, whose 17 home runs and 65 RBIs this season represent team highs, can be the first Alabama player to take home one of the college game's most prestigious awards.
The Dick Howser Trophy is bestowed annually upon the top player in college baseball. The award is named in honor of former Florida State shortstop and All-American Dick Howser, who passed away in 1987. Current Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise is one of the 2025 semifinalists.
Alabama had two semifinalists last season, third baseman Gage Miller and center fielder TJ McCants. This season's full list of semifinalists, comprising 67 players in all, is below. Finalists will be announced on June 7. The winner will be revealed on the morning of June 13.
- DH Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
- SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
- SP Kade Anderson, LSU
- SP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
- SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
- 1B Brady Ballinger, Kansas
- SP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara
- SP Harrison Bodendorf, Oklahoma State
- RP Kade Brown, Sacramento State
- OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
- OF Robbie Burnett, Georgia
- UT Bryce Calloway, New Orleans
- SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA
- 3B Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati
- OF Charles Davalan, Arkansas
- 2B Ryan Daniels, UConn
- SP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
- SP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
- 1B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
- C Ryan Galvan, Texas
- SP Trevor Hansen, UC Irvine
- 3B Ethan Hedges, USC
- OF Ike Irish, Auburn
- C Grant Jay, DBU
- 1B Jared Jones, LSU
- 2B Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
- SS Matt King, Arizona State
- SP Jake Knapp, North Carolina
- SS Justin Lebron, Alabama
- 3B Kade Lewis, Wake Forest
- SP Tommy LaPour, TCU
- OF Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
- SS Alex Lodise, Florida State
- RP Lucas Mahlstedt, Clemson
- SP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
- 3B Ben Miller, Duke
- 2B Nick Monistere, Southern Miss
- SP Jacob Morrison, Coastal Carolina
- OF Mason Neville, Oregon
- OF Cameron Nickens, Austin Peay
- 3B Brady O’Brien, Richmond
- SP Jack Ohman, Yale
- RP Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine
- DH Jordy Oriach, New Mexico
- DH Armani Raygoza, UTRGV
- 3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State
- OF Jace Rinehart, West Virginia
- SP Ruger Riojas, Texas
- 2B Nick Rodriguez, Missouri State
- IF Matt Schark, Southern Illinois
- C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina
- UT Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
- DH Johnny Sweeney, USC Upstate
- OF Devin Taylor, Indiana
- SP Zane Taylor, UNCW
- OF Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern
- C Carson Tinney, Notre Dame
- 2B Cooper Torres, ETSU
- OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State
- 2B Mitch Voit, Michigan
- RP Dylan Volantis, Texas
- SP Joey Volini, Florida State
- 2B Kyle Walker, Arizona State
- SP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
- 1B Jacob Walsh, Oregon
- SS Colin Yeaman, UC Irvine
- DH Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia