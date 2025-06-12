Alabama's Justin Lebron Named to Second All-America Team in As Many Days
Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron was named a Perfect Game Third Team All-American on Thursday, as he was among the athletes announced as honorees by the organization Thursday. He was included on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association's third team Wednesday.
Lebron set program records for runs batted in by a shortstop and by a sophomore in 2025 with 72. He further led the Crimson Tide by racking up 18 home runs. He has hit double-digit home runs in both his collegiate seasons and made an All-SEC squad two years in a row.
He was a Second Team All-SEC player this season batting out of the No. 2 spot in the Alabama lineup. Lebron was additionally listed as a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
Perfect Game's All-America teams were divided into pitchers and hitters, as well as a first and second team for freshman players. The full list of Perfect Game's 2025 All-American hitters is listed here.
First Team:
- Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma, C
- Andrew Fischer, Tennessee, 1B
- Gavin Kilen, Tennessee, 2B
- Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati, 3B
- Roch Cholowsky, UCLA, SS
- Alex Lodise, Florida State, INF
- Drew Burress, Georgia Tech, OF
- Ike Irish, Auburn, OF
- Devin Taylor, Indiana, OF
- Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas, UT
- Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia, DH
- Evan Dempsey, FGCU, TWP
Second Team:
- Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina, C
- Jared Jones, LSU, 1B
- Mitch Voit, Michigan, 2B
- Daniel Cuvet, Miami (Fla.), 3B
- Marek Houston, Wake Forest, SS
- Aiva Arquette, Oregon State, INF
- Charles Davalan, Arkansas, OF
- Mason Neville, Oregon, OF
- James Quinn-Irons, George Mason, OF
- Mason White, Arizona, UT
- Boston Smith, Wright State, DH
- Ethan Hedges, USC, TWP
Third Team:
- Luke Stevenson, North Carolina, C
- Brady Ballinger, Kansas, 1B
- Cooper Torres, ETSU, 2B
- Justin Lebron, Alabama, SS
- Anthony DePino, Rhode Island, 3B
- Ace Reese, Mississippi State, INF
- Cam Cannarella, Clemson, OF
- Cameron Nickens, Austin Peay, OF
- Ryan Wideman, Western Kentucky, OF
- Grant Jay, Dallas Baptist, DH
- Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M, DH
- Bryce Calloway, New Orleans, TWP
Freshman First Team:
- Chase Fralick, Auburn, C
- Myles Bailey, Florida State, 1B
- Alex Hernandez, Georgia Tech, 2B
- Tyler Lichtenberger, Appalachian State, SS
- Dalton Wentz, Wake Forest, 3B
- Tague Davis, Louisville, INF
- Austin Irby, East Carolina, INF
- Derek Curiel, LSU, OF
- Nate Savoie, Loyola Marymount, OF
- Sawyer Strosnider, TCU, OF
- Jake Hanley, Indiana, UT
- Adrian Rodriguez, Texas, UT
- Levi Clark, Tennessee, DH
- Noah Franco, TCU, TWP
Freshman Second Team:
- Jacob Lee, VCU, C
- Nolan Traeger, TCU, C
- Brendan Lawson, Florida, 1B
- Sean Yamaguchi, Nevada, 2B
- Tyler Bell, Kentucky, SS
- Carter Johnstone, Cal State Fullerton, 3B
- Rylan Lujo, Dayton, INF
- Cooper Malmazian, Indiana, INF
- Braden Burress, East Carolina, OF
- AJ Evasco, Kansas State, OF
- Tatum Marsh, Stanford, OF
- Caleb Daniel, Georgia Tech, DH
- Chris Rembert, Auburn, UT