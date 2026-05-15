Alabama's Offense Digs Deep To Take Game One Against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 18 Alabama baseball's offense came up clutch in the seventh inning to claim the series opener against No. 15 Ole Miss 5-4. The victory extends the program's conference winning streak to seven games and starts the weekend on the right foot as the Crimson Tide looks to secure a top-four seed in next week's SEC tournament.

"Really, really good opening game of an SEC series," Associate head coach Jason Jackson said. "That's two really good teams, two frontline starters going at it and I thought this guy [Tyler Fay] right here kind of set the tone and did a great job. That's what it's supposed to look like on Friday night in this league. It's just two really good teams duking it out, you play to the end and it ends up being a one-run game. I'm just proud of the way the guys competed."

The contest started explosively, as both sides smashed home runs in the first inning. Dom Decker sent the very first pitch of the game over the right field wall for the Ole Miss Rebels. Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay responded by striking out the next three batters to get settled in.

Justin Lebron, returning to the Alabama starting lineup after missing two games, answered in the home half of the first inning with a two-run blast, giving the Crimson Tide a 2-1 lead after Bryce Fowler's leadoff double.

"Yeah, it's nice whenever we give up one in the first and then we come back and Justin answers with a two-spot right there," Jackson said. "Kind of got us back going again."

The Rebels punched right back in the top of the second as Hayden Frederico got on base with a single to lead off, Daniel Pacella hit a double into the outfield, and Austin Fawley paid things off with an RBI single to tie the game 2-2.

Fay settled into his outing, controlling the Rebel bats to the tune of four consecutive scoreless innings before running into a hiccup in the sixth. Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta led off the sixth inning with a solo home run that put the Rebels in front 3-2. Fay responded with three consecutive outs to prevent more Rebel damage and stay in command. He gave Alabama seven innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out 11 Ole Miss batters.

Alabama's offense went dormant after the first inning lightning strike. John Lemm came up with a single in the fourth, and the Crimson Tide opened the fifth, getting two on without an out, but squandered the opportunity as Peyton Steele was thrown out at third with a base running goof.

The Crimson Tide broke through in the seventh inning, sending all nine batters to the plate as the offense found three runs to take control of the game and ultimately claim the first game of the weekend series.

Brennan Holt opened the inning by beating out a bunt for a single. Luke Vaughn reached safely on his sacrifice bunt attempt after a throwing error at first. Ole Miss turned to the bullpen and tapped Hudson Calhoun to protect the one-run lead. Instead, Alabama pinch-hitter JoJo Williamson poked a single into left field to load the bases and keep the pressure on. Fowler found his second hit of the game, scoring Holt in the process, to tie the contest. Lebron followed up by notching his third RBI of the game, reaching on a fielder's choice, and scoring Vaughn. Brady Neal struck out for the second out of the inning, but Eric Hines drew a two-out RBI walk to secure the crooked number on the scoreboard and give Alabama a 5-3 lead.

Alabama relief pitcher Matthew Heiberger took over for Fay and struck out the side in the eighth, but the Rebels made things interesting in the ninth. Heiberger forced Will Furniss to ground out for a quick first out, but Federico singled to get on board. Collin Reuter drew a pinch-hit walk to get two on with one out. Heiberberger struck out Topher Jones for the second out, but Fawley followed up, finding his second RBI of the night on a single up the middle to cut the Crimson Tide's lead to one run. Heiberger buckled down once again and struck out Cannon Goldin to end the inning and claim the victory.

Alabama Baseball Remaining Games (all times CT)

Friday, May 15 - Ole Miss - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - Ole Miss - 2 p.m.

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