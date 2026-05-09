Justin LeBron 'Doing Well' After Leaving Series Opener Against South Carolina
No. 19 Alabama handled its business in Friday's series opener, defeating South Carolina 8-3 as the penultimate weekend of the regular season begins.
The Crimson Tide used a big second inning, scoring four runs with two home runs to jump on the Gamecocks early. Luke Vaughn got the party started with a solo home run and Justin Lebron kept it going by launching a three-run shot over the left field wall for his fourth home run in conference play this season.
Tyler Fay continued his strong season for the Crimson Tide, handling seven innings of action by striking out 10 Gamecock batters and only allowing one run off two hits and two walks. Talmadge LeCroy opened the fourth inning with a double for South Carolina and KJ Scobey's single got the home team on the scoreboard, but Fay recomposed himself and followed up with three scoreless innings before handing the ball to Sam Mitchell for the final two innings.
Alabama entered the weekend looking for a strong result to keep their NCAA Regional hosting hopes alive. The game one victory puts the Crimson Tide in a good position to win the series, but the program may have to do it without its best player.
Justin Lebron stepped into the batter's box in the seventh inning with his 3-run home run still making the difference in a 4-1 game. His ground ball to third base was fielded cleanly, but a double-clutched throw brought Will Craddock off first base to field the throw. Craddock's attempted tag clotheslined Lebron and left him grabbing his head.
"Justin is doing well and was removed from tonight's game for precautionary reasons," said an Alabama spokesperson. "He will continue to be monitored tonight, and his status for tomorrow will be determined after he engages in pregame activities."
Game two is scheduled for Saturday at noon as Alabama looks for a second win to claim its second consecutive SEC series.
Alabama Baseball Remaining Games (all times CT)
- Saturday, May 9 - at South Carolina - Noon
- Sunday, May 10 - at South Carolina - 12:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 14 - Ole Miss - 6 p.m.
- Friday, May 15 - Ole Miss - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 16 - Ole Miss - 2 p.m.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6