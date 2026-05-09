Justin LeBron 'Doing Well' After Leaving Series Opener Against South Carolina

No. 19 Alabama handled its business in Friday's series opener, defeating South Carolina 8-3 as the penultimate weekend of the regular season begins.

The Crimson Tide used a big second inning, scoring four runs with two home runs to jump on the Gamecocks early. Luke Vaughn got the party started with a solo home run and Justin Lebron kept it going by launching a three-run shot over the left field wall for his fourth home run in conference play this season.

Justin Lebron rips his 13th homer of the year for @AlabamaBSB ⭐ (He's 36-for-37 on SB attempts, too!)



See where MLB's No. 5 Draft prospect lands in our full 2026 first-round mock: https://t.co/h8Gy7tfTrg pic.twitter.com/levsWokbhC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 9, 2026

Tyler Fay continued his strong season for the Crimson Tide, handling seven innings of action by striking out 10 Gamecock batters and only allowing one run off two hits and two walks. Talmadge LeCroy opened the fourth inning with a double for South Carolina and KJ Scobey's single got the home team on the scoreboard, but Fay recomposed himself and followed up with three scoreless innings before handing the ball to Sam Mitchell for the final two innings.

Alabama entered the weekend looking for a strong result to keep their NCAA Regional hosting hopes alive. The game one victory puts the Crimson Tide in a good position to win the series, but the program may have to do it without its best player.

Justin Lebron stepped into the batter's box in the seventh inning with his 3-run home run still making the difference in a 4-1 game. His ground ball to third base was fielded cleanly, but a double-clutched throw brought Will Craddock off first base to field the throw. Craddock's attempted tag clotheslined Lebron and left him grabbing his head.

"Justin is doing well and was removed from tonight's game for precautionary reasons," said an Alabama spokesperson. "He will continue to be monitored tonight, and his status for tomorrow will be determined after he engages in pregame activities."

"Justin is doing well and was removed from tonight's game for precautionary reasons," said an Alabama spokesperson. "He will continue to be monitored tonight, and his status for tomorrow will be determined after he engages in pregame activities." pic.twitter.com/O7yWj62UcD — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) May 9, 2026

Game two is scheduled for Saturday at noon as Alabama looks for a second win to claim its second consecutive SEC series.

Alabama Baseball Remaining Games (all times CT)

Saturday, May 9 - at South Carolina - Noon

Sunday, May 10 - at South Carolina - 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 - Ole Miss - 6 p.m.

Friday, May 15 - Ole Miss - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - Ole Miss - 2 p.m.

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