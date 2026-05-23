'Battle-Tested' Alabama Baseball Ready to Bounce Back In NCAA Regional

Alabama baseball squandered its top four SEC finish by going one-and-done in Hoover, losing 13-3 in eight innings to the Florida Gators. The loss dropped head coach Rob Vaughn's postseason record with the Crimson Tide to 1-7, and throws a wrench into an otherwise successful season.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season 37-19. An 18-12 SEC record gave the program its highest finish in conference since 2009, ensuring that Tuscaloosa will host one an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2023 and the first time in the Rob Vaughn era.

Vaughn has yet to win a game in the NCAA Regional round with Alabama, going 0-2 in each of his first two seasons, losing all four games by a combined eight runs. Vaughn, entering his third postseason, says the ups and downs of the year have prepared the team to put the Florida loss behind them and ensure the Crimson Tide is successful in the postseason.

"That's what the beauty of a 55-game, 56-game schedule does for you. If you look back at this group, we've been bloodied up and punched in the mouth before," Vaughn said. "I think the challenges and the frustrations and the losses that we've had at times this year, this group has responded as any group I've ever coached when that happens."

The 2026 Crimson Tide team is no stranger to bouncing back. Alabama lost their first game of the season before winning the next two to win the opening weekend series against Washington State. The program was swept in its first SEC outing of the season at Kentucky and responded by sweeping Florida, and Auburn before winning a series against Oklahoma on the road. Vaughn's team was swept at home by Arkansas before dropping consecutive road series to Texas and Tennessee. They promptly responded by Vanderbilt and South Carolina before defeating Ole Miss at home in the final series of the season.

"So this group's battle tested, they're calloused, they're hardened," Vaughn said. "When you can roll out three starting pitchers like we can, that can really extend the season as we go into this.I think this group, obviously, we wanted to play better today. I thought the mindset was right. I thought everything was good today. We ran into a buzz saw. I mean, Liam was something else today.

"I referenced it back home when we played him before the season that we were facing a Big Leaguer. And we got him then. But God bless, man. That guy was a pretty darn good version of himself today. It was good stuff. It was no balls. I mean he didn't put a guy on for free, and he's touching 100 still in his last inning with two different breaking balls and mixing a change-up there late.

"I mean he was the difference maker in this game. And then they got a couple big two-out hits there in the fifth that really kind of blew this thing open and flipped it to their side. But this group will be just fine. They're battle-tested. They're hardened and they're tough. They are all those things. So let's turn our attention on Monday and see who the heck's coming Tuscaloosa."

The Crimson Tide currently has the No. 7 RPI and is projected as a national seed by most of the major outlets. Alabama is projected as the 6-seed by D1Baseball and the 7-seed by BaseballAmerica entering the final weekend and despite losing 13-3 to the Gators on Thursday, the Crimson Tide has won eight of their last 11 outings.

"I think it just starts really just in practice," Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron said on bouncing back this week. "And just going back and just seeing what we can do and just really starting there and just believing in ourselves. We know we're good enough. We've shown that time and time again this year, and just really trusting in each other and trusting in ourselves."

Vaughn's postseason record looms large, but the Crimson Tide head coach believes his 2026 squad is special. The team's resiliency has carried it through low points and ensured postseason baseball will return to Tuscaloosa.

"I mean, I think part of it is what this group has been through," Vaughn said. "I think last year's team, we didn't have the highs that this team has had. This team's won six SEC weekends. We've swept four of them, I believe. We've won 18 games. And this team's just battle-tested. Like, last year's group, we didn't get swept last year, which was great. It's cool. But at the end of the day, we also didn't do some of the special things that we've done this year.

"I think this group is just, they're confident and I think they believe in each other. And I think obviously the three dudes on the front have been good. Obviously, you miss a guy like Riley Quick from last year, that guy was pretty special. But all those guys have gotten better. Tyler Fay's a better version of himself right now than he was last year.

"Zane Adams is a better version of himself. Myles Upchurch is a young phenom that's emerged as a young superstar for us. I think when you can run three starters out like that, that gives you a chance against anybody. And they give you a shot. So I think this group's battle-tested, I think. They're ready for what lies in front of them next week. So I'm excited for it."

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