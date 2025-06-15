Does an Alabama Reunion Make Sense for RHP Kade Woods?
LSU relief pitcher Kade Woods is in the transfer portal, per a report from College Baseball Central's Andrew Riedell. Woods was a member of Alabama's baseball roster from 2022-23, striking out 38 batters in 29.1 innings as a redshirt freshman in 2023.
His usage dropped off in Baton Rouge to the point that the talented, hard-throwing Woods was effectively a non-factor in the Tigers' bullpen. Across two seasons, he only made five combined appearances and worked 2.2 frames.
The righty would have had a high-leverage role as a member of the 2024 Crimson Tide's relief corps, or at least begun the season with one, had he stayed put. During his lone 2023 start, he pitched three no-hit innings at UAB. He struck out seven Florida hitters on March 17 of that year, getting a save.
Woods' LSU team is still playing postseason ball as of this writing, having started the College World Series with a 4-1 win over conference foe Arkansas on Saturday. Riedell's report noted that the pitcher is in the portal, as opposed to indicating that he planned to enter or was mulling it.
He is originally from Louisiana, adding to factors that might've influenced his transfer decision (in addition to the Alabama program's coaching change). He'd carved out meaningful opportunities on a team that hosted a regional in year one as an active player in Tuscaloosa.
This year's Alabama bullpen was far from a patchwork unit, boasting the national saves leader (Carson Ozmer, 17 saves) and carrying over familiar veteran faces from the first year of head coach Rob Vaughn's tenure. However, it was also one of the overall squad's issues, particularly in league play.
Vaughn and his staff have already made multiple portal additions for the bullpen in advance of the 2026 campaign. It is evident that the need to bolster the group (Ozmer and others are departing) is one of the most pressing of the offseason.
Alabama will, for the second straight year, require a new closer. There is no requirement that an incoming name take the mantle, but there is not presently a huge number of incumbent candidates. Woods' limited recent workload probably precludes him from immediate consideration there if he were to transfer back, though a strong fall camp and January can aid his chances.
He might also encounter the possibility of entrenching himself as a late-inning setup man if he returns to the Capstone. The Crimson Tide does have options there from the 2025 stable, including southpaw Matthew Heiberger, but coaches will take all the leverage arms they can get in the SEC.
College baseball's season is a long one, and based on the form the pitching staff takes over multiple months, changes are often seen in regard to who teams start in midweek contests. Woods did it once two years ago, throwing well in a vacuum, and the midweek starter's spot is up for grabs for many teams next spring.
A reunion between the two parties this summer makes sense in that Alabama is still in the market for pitching, including starters. Woods has been in the program before but cost himself work by leaving. Should he return, figuring into the team's plans isn't an issue. The question is how and where.