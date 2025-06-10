How House v. NCAA Settlement Impacts Alabama Baseball
Starting on July 1, universities are free to begin revenue sharing with athletes. Judge Claudia Wilken last week approved the House v. NCAA settlement, wherein revenue-sharing payments are not the sole changes. Scholarship limits and roster sizes across collegiate sports have also been impacted.
This will usher in a long-awaited, sweeping overhaul to the baseball scholarship system. Coaches and programs have been hamstrung by the previous limit of 11.7, which itself contained various stipulations. Starting next season, baseball programs can fund a maximum of 34 scholarships.
Alabama, which (alongside rival Auburn) plays in a non-lottery state, was at a particular disadvantage under prior regulations. It could not dish out lottery-funded scholarships to in-state talent, like schools in Florida and Georgia (among others) can.
It is not a requirement that an institution offers 34 baseball scholarships. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne has already announced the school will opt in fully to revenue sharing (to the tune of $20.5 million for the coming year). However, Alabama's is a department that will be spending a lot of money on football and men's basketball.
It remains to be seen just how much of that $20.5 million is going to be allocated to baseball. Another wrinkle in these proceedings is an alteration of roster sizes: beginning next spring, teams must slim down from 40 players to 34 players.
That will shift the makeup of teams around the country, with displaced players seeking new programs to call home. For Power Four schools like Alabama, implications are, including others, likely fewer junior college commits and fewer midmajor transfers over a sustained period than in the past.
The terms of the settlement span 10 years. An increased scholarship allowance makes the Crimson Tide more competitive in the long run, but the almost-immediate effect of last Friday's ruling weighs heavily on the short-term future.
Alabama's outgoing transfer group following the 2025 season already has 12 players in it, compared to four additions. That ratio paints a picture with the backdrop of these changes; said changes were not unexpected to occur and did not come out of the blue as it relates to the settlement.
SEC baseball is not slowing down. Byrne, with an experienced background in the sport, has taken heed, extending Crimson Tide coach Rob Vaughn's contract last week. New developments have positioned Alabama to continue its upward trajectory by providing an avenue for it to address its scholarship problem, which can bridge the gap between the program and its conference peers.