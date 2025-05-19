How to Watch Alabama Baseball's First-Round SEC Tournament Game Against Missouri
When the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament starts on Tuesday, No. 9-seed Alabama will be one of the teams to usher in this year's event (and its new format) by participating in the first game.
The Crimson Tide (40-15, 16-14 SEC) had an admirable showing in conference play this season but lost its final regular season series at Florida and fell just outside the top eight, missing out on a first-round bye.
Alabama will play Missouri for the fourth time this season Tuesday morning, with first pitch scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT at the Hoover Met. The contest will be nationally televised on the SEC Network. With four first-round games to get through Tuesday, an early start is necessary.
Missouri (16-38, 3-27 SEC) is the No. 16 seed in a conference tournament field that now contains every SEC team in a single elimination bracket. The Tigers have had a 2025 season to forget, starting 0-24 in league play before sweeping Texas A&M earlier this month.
The Crimson Tide swept the Tigers at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in late April. Alabama scored 26 combined runs in three games. Apart from scoring the first five runs of the series, not much went Missouri's way that weekend; the team even had an ineligible player suit up for game two.
In seasons before 2025, the campaign would already be over for Kerrick Jackson's team. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas (the latter of which is the No. 1 seed in this tournament) caused changes in the SEC bracket structure, removing double elimination as well as adding all the teams.
Whichever side wins Tuesday will be rewarded with another morning start on Wednesday. No. 8-seed Tennessee awaits at 9:30 a.m. CT for that second-round contest. The Crimson Tide faced the Volunteers in its first home SEC series in mid-March, winning the opener before losing the next two.