Instant Analysis: Alabama 10, Bradley 6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The 2025 Alabama Baseball season is underway, as Sewell-Thomas Stadium was packed out to get a first look at Rob Vaughn's squad in his second year with the program.
It did not take long for the Tide to find themselves in a hole as sophomore pitcher, Zane Adams, gave up a three-run shot to Bradley designated hitter, Bobby Atkinson.
The team was able to bounce back, taking the lead in the bottom of the second after RBIs from transfer first baseman, Jason Torres, and sophomore shortstop, Justin Lebron, who had five total on the night.
After that point, the Tide would never give the lead back, adding six more runs with production from all parts of the lineup.
All nine starters would find a way to get on base, and each of the six transfer bats recorded base hits in their first game with the program.
Vaughn also used seven bullpen arms after Adams got through the first four innings, and they were able to keep Bradley off the scoreboard until a shaky ninth inning where the Braves put up three runs and managed to get the tying run to the plate.
It was by no means a perfect performance, but the Crimson Tide was able to show off their depth in their lineup and bullpen, something Coach Vaughn pointed to that he was pleased by on the afternoon.
The lineup did get struck out 11 times, and the pitching staff surrendered a lot of base traffic throughout the game, but there was a lot of timely hitting and clutch outs from the pitchers that was an encouraging sign of the team's chemistry in just the first game of the season.
The two teams will face off again on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CST for the second of a three-game opening series for the 2025 season.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Peyton Davis and Will Miller share their thoughts on the Crimson Tide's Opening Day win versus Bradley.