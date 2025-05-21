Instant Analysis: Tennessee Baseball 15, Alabama 10 in SEC Tournament Second Round
HOOVER, Ala. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program took Wednesday's contest on the chin, losing in second round of the SEC Tournament to Tennessee 15-10.
Alabama gave Aeden Finateri his fifth start of the season but its pitching plan didn't quite work out as he was only able to go 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. The Crimson Tide needed nine different pitchers to get through eight innings of action as the Tennessee offense shelled Alabama's arms for 20 total hits.
The Crimson Tide offense never gave up, but was simply outscored. Alabama mustered five runs in the fifth innning to take a 7-6 lead and closed the game with four more runs in the ninth inning to make the score respectable.
Alabama now returns to Tuscaloosa and awaits selection Monday. The Crimson Tide's 1-1 performance in the SEC Tournament leaves them squarely on the NCAA Regional hosting bubble but head coach Rob Vaughn was adamant that his team has done enough to earn the privilege of hosting postseason games in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller, analysts Kim Rankin and Theo Fernandez break down Alabama baseball's SEC Tournament victory loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The trio discusses the game, standout players, NCAA Tournament hosting implications and more.