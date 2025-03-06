Lebron Smashes Nation-Leading Ninth Homer as Alabama Earns Top-25 Win Over Troy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Despite entering Wednesday's game with a perfect 13-0 record, Alabama baseball's non-conference schedule left some people doubting the legitimacy of the Crimson Tide. Rob Vaughn's squad went a long way towards dispelling any doubts as Justin Lebron hit his nation-leading ninth home run of the year to lead No. 23 Alabama (14-0) to a 3-1 win over No. 19 Troy (11-2).
"Obviously a great night," Vaughn said during the postgame press conference. "That's a top-25 matchup and I think it lived up to the billing."
It was Alabama's lowest scoring performance of the season to date and just the second time the Crimson Tide scored fewer then nine runs, with the other such instance being the 4-0 win over North Carolina State, which was also Alabama's only other top-25 victory thus far.
After tallying two hits through two innings it was Troy who struck first as Blake Cavill drove in Jakob Wax on a well-placed grounder to put the Trojans on the board in the top of the third. D1Baseball's No. 18 ranked shortstop to start the year, Cavill has batted over .400 to start the season with six RBIs. Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Australian native and Western Kentucky transfer's hit would lead to the team's only run of the game.
Richie Bonomolo Jr. walked to start the bottom of the third, meaning that he has successfully reached base in all 14 games. And after Bryce Fowler flied out to center it was Justin Lebron's time to shine. With the count sitting at 2-2 the sophomore hammered one right into his team's bullpen to put the Crimson Tide up 2-1.
Lebron's homer puts him at nine on the season, which leaves the sophomore tied with Eastern Teneessee State's Grant Gallagher for first in the country. With six RBIs over his last two games, Lebron now has 34 on the season, five more than any other player in the nation.
"You've just got to sit back and enjoy it," Vaughn said of Lebron's play to start the season. "What he's doing right now is different."
Alabama had another opportunity in the fourth, loading the bases with one out, but Troy starter Adam Falsinki rallied to retire the side and prevent any more damage. Falsinki was solid despite taking the loss, allowing three runs in his five innings before being pulled after getting into another jam in the sixth., where Will Hodo scored off a Brady Neal fielder's choice.
Troy's offense was shut out down the stretch, getting just one runner into scoring position over the game's final four innings.
Starter JT Blackwood went four innings, giving up the Trojans' one run while allowing five scattered hits.
"I thought he made some really big pitches in big spots," Vaughn said of the Cullman, Ala. native.
Matthew Heiberger took over in the fifth and continued his strong start to the season, allowing just one hit over four innings of his own and earning his first win of the season. Heiberger has now pitched nine scoreless frames over four appearances. Carson Ozmer then came in to record the save, allowing one base hit to left field but also notching three strikeouts,
"It was a pitching staff that was elite tonight, it was really good defense tonight, and it was enough offense," Vaughn said. "You have to be able to win different ways in college baseball. You have to. The teams that get to play in June and deep into June play the way that we did tonight."
The Crimson Tide is back in action for its final non-conference weekend series of the season against Presbyterian. Friday's first pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.