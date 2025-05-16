Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at No. 23 Florida (Game 2)
SEC Tournament action begins next week for the conference's baseball clubs, but first up is the final series of the regular season. No. 18 Alabama has surging No. 23 Florida on its plate in a road series that is instrumental in shaping the postseason future of the winning team.
The Crimson Tide bolstered its hosting chances by a substantial margin with a series win at home against No. 10 Georgia last weekend. But that was somewhat tarnished on Thursday evening as the Gators defeated Alabama 7-6 in Gainesville.
Alabama led 5-0 after three innings, but blew yet another big lead. The Tide also blew a five-run lead in a May 4 loss at Vanderbilt, taking a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth in a tied series. Had the Crimson Tide held on then and on Thursday, it would have 17 wins and been comfortably inside the NCAA Tournament hosting bubble.
The Crimson Tide has not won an SEC road series since the opening weekend of league play in March, when it swept Texas A&M. Alabama (39-15, 15-14 SEC), aims to even up the series against Florida (36-18, 14-14 SEC) in Game 2 on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Right-hander and potential MLB Draft first-round pick Riley Quick (7-2, 3.53 ERA) gets the ball for the Crimson Tide, while left-hander Pierce Coppola (3-0, 1.15 ERA) is on the mound for the Gators.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Game 2 between Alabama baseball and Florida. The most recent updates will appear at the top.