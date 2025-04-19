Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Baseball at No. 9 LSU (Game Three)
The No. 15 Alabama baseball team (30-10, 8-9 SEC) has not been swept yet this spring. That is dangerously close to happening on Saturday; the Crimson Tide is 0-2 in two games on the road against No. 9 LSU (34-6, 12-5 SEC).
Alabama lost 4-3 on Friday to drop its third straight SEC series, getting down 4-1 early and being unable to come all the way back. On Thursday, it blew a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning and went on to lose 11-6.
Crimson Tide team captain Kade Snell has six runs batted in over the course of this series. He had four on Thursday and another two Friday. In each game, the last Alabama run of the contest scored because of him.
LSU center fielder Chris Stanfield went 4-for-4 on Friday out of the number nine spot in the batting order. He's right back there again on Jay Johnson's lineup card for Saturday.
The game will start at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network. It is the first SEC series for the Crimson Tide in the 2025 campaign to have all three games air on national television.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
First Inning:
- Zane Adams forces LSU to leave a pair of baserunners aboard, and neither side scores in the first inning of play.
- Kade Snell gets a two-out single, but the Crimson Tide bats are otherwise quiet in a scoreless first. First time Alabama hasn't scored in the first inning this series.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Brady Neal, catcher
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Will Hodo, first base
8. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
9. Jon Young Jr., second base
P: Zane Adams (LHP)
LSU's lineup:
1. Daniel Dickinson, second base
2. Derek Curiel, left field
3. Ethan Frey, designated hitter
4. Jared Jones, first base
5. Steven Milam, shortstop
6. Josh Pearson, right field
7. Michael Braswell III, third base
8. Luis Hernandez, catcher
9. Chris Stanfield, center field
P: Conner Ware (LHP)